Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): A deeply personal childhood memory, the intricate layers of human emotions and the mysterious landscape of Mumbai come together in 'Dalimb', a film that promises to take audiences through a compelling and unconventional narrative. Director Priya Aven, along with lead actors Priya Bapet and Jitendra Kumar, recently spoke to ANI about the film's creative journey, their characters and the experiences that shaped their approach to the project.

Explaining the unusual title, director Priya Aven revealed that Dalimb (the Marathi word for pomegranate) finds its roots in a childhood experience from when she was around eight or nine years old.“For me, that word became a memory. It's a childhood experience, and it's picked up from there. And that experience became so personal, and its impact remained so strong in my life, that something said casually or as a joke by one of my friends when we were children... they might have even forgotten it back then, but it stayed in my mind. And that's how it started; that's how I titled the film," she said. Talking about the film's visual world, Aven described contemporary Mumbai as an unexpectedly fitting backdrop for its mysterious atmosphere.

For actor Priya Bapet, the opportunity to play Nimisha was particularly exciting because of the character's complexity. "Every character in this film has as many layers as Dalimb. I really enjoyed being Nimisha. I was just becoming a kind of shadow with her, moving along as the story goes,” she shared, describing how she accompanied Nimisha through her journey of searching for answers, alongside her child. The actor also credited Aven's detailed preparation and clarity of vision for making the creative process particularly rewarding.

Speaking about working alongside Jitendra Kumar, Bapet said she had admired his work in projects such as 'Panchayat' and 'Kota Factory', and was curious to see him in a role that was different from his familiar screen appearances. "I have seen his work, and I've always admired him as an actor. And when I knew that he was going to work in this, it was very exciting because I have seen him in very different kinds of roles so far. And this was a very different part from what you have usually seen him in—be it Pitchers, Panchayat, or Kota Factory. So you get an idea of an actor, how this actor works, and then you also have an excitement about how he will do this now," she added.

Jitendra Kumar revealed that Aven's storytelling stayed with him for days, even though he initially found it difficult to engage with the script through repeated readings. "When Priya narrated the whole story to me, it stayed in my mind for many days that I had heard something different. I tried a lot; five or six times, but I just wasn't able to read it. I was enjoying listening to it a lot, and every single time I heard it, it excited me—thinking we could do this thing this way or that way, or I was thinking to myself about the character," he said. 'Dalimb' will be streaming exclusively on Zee 5 from December 4, 2026. (ANI)