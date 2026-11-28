Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): A criminal case has been registered at Kalna Police Station in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district following a complaint alleging that fabricated and fake video clips were displayed during a press conference on Saturday by Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, implicating West Bengal Police personnel in preparing forged affidavits to benefit a particular political party. According to the complaint, the clips shown at the press briefing were allegedly intended to deliberately malign the image of the West Bengal Police by falsely portraying its personnel as involved in the fabrication of affidavits. A complaint has been received at Kalna PS, Purba Bardhaman, alleging that certain fabricated and fake video clips were shown at a press conference today by Shri Abhishek Banerjee, MP, in which some police personnel of West Bengal Police were allegedly implicated in the preparation of forged affidavits to benefit a particular political party. The complaint further alleges that the videos were intended to deliberately malign the image of West Bengal Police by falsely portraying the involvement of its personnel. A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint, and a thorough investigation is being launched forthwith by the State Cyber Crime Wing. — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) November 28, 2026

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched an immediate, thorough investigation through the State Cyber Crime Wing to examine the authenticity and origin of the circulated video clips. The dispute centres on rival claims before the ECI over the original "All India Trinamool Congress" name and its "Grass and Flower" poll symbol.

Addressing the press conference on Saturday, Banerjee alleged that fake affidavits were prepared at Kalna police station on October 16 on behalf of the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction, Democratic Trinamool Congress, which has claimed support from lakhs of people in its filings before the poll panel. He showed short video clips that included people sitting in a room arranging papers and signing them. Banerjee claimed that the documents, submitted to the Election Commission by the rival faction led by Arup Roy and Ritabrata Banerjee, contained forged signatures, including those of notaries. "The fake affidavits were signed using the West Bengal police at the police station. This is not done by any party. The police personnel are filling out fake affidavits and those are submitted to the Election Commission," he alleged.

Banerjee said he would release more such clips in the coming days, claiming that his party had around a dozen videos from different instances. "Fake affidavits were filed there and submitted to the Election Commission. Now I might say something and 10 questions will be raised about it. If the other side says something, 10 questions will be raised about that too. But what has come up in the video can never be wrong. Nothing is hidden these days. So first, I will show you the first clip to show you the venue, exactly where. Today I will show you five to seven videos, which won't take much time, just short clips. We have about a dozen such clips. Today I am showing one PS; we have about a dozen clips like this. All of that will come out in the coming days too," he said.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal ahead of the Parliament session beginning Monday, November 30, where major legislative battles over delimitation, seat expansion, and women's reservation are set to unfold alongside sharp exchanges between the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Opposition, and the Central government. (ANI)