Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi on saturday visited the residence of local leader Milanbhai Rathwa in Bekhadiya village of Kawant taluka and shared a meal with his family members, said release. According to Gujarat Government, Bekhadiya village is recognised as a completely addiction-free village.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister savoured traditional, nutritious and wholesome indigenous dishes reflecting the rich culinary heritage of tribal culture. The meal included dhebra, maize rotla, a mixed vegetable preparation of brinjal, potatoes and pigeon pea seeds, fenugreek with pigeon pea seeds, cauliflower with pigeon pea seeds, red rice and dal, kodri preparations, freshly fried bhajiyas, papad and puri. The Deputy Chief Minister enjoyed the wholesome traditional meal sitting alongside the family members and local leaders in a warm and cordial atmosphere.

Following the meal, Harsh Sanghvi enthusiastically participated in a traditional bhajan evening organised by members of the tribal community. Joining the villagers and the bhajan mandali, he sang the devotional hymn 'Om Namah Shivay', filling the surroundings with a spiritual atmosphere. The audience was captivated by the Deputy Chief Minister singing the traditional bhajan, and the venue reverberated with enthusiastic applause. Along with singing bhajans, he also tried his hand at playing the drum, further adding to the enthusiasm and vibrancy of the devotional gathering.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister appreciated the villagers' initiative towards creating an addiction-free community and said that a person who remains connected with bhajans and devotion never feels the need to resort to addiction. His simple and cordial visit, along with his appreciation for the local culture and traditions, generated immense joy and enthusiasm among the villagers and workers in the Bekhadiya region.

Earlier, state deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi shared a meal with students at Moti Chikhlod Primary School in Kawant. Sanghavi partook in the meal as per the prescribed school menu, which included pulao, dhebra, vegetable curry and salad. He also interacted with the students to gather information about the meal arrangements and the quality of food being served, the release said. Sanghavi also obtained feedback from the villagers and parents present on the educational activities and functioning of the school.