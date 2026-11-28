New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday branded the Centre's proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats a "blank cheque" and "blank slate" to redraw India's constituencies, alleging the push is aimed at rigging elections and reshaping democracy while setting aside the caste census and freezing social justice until 2051. Speaking at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters ahead of Parliament's four-day Lok Sabha sitting from November 30 to December 3 (with the Rajya Sabha reconvening December 2), Gandhi urged that women's reservation be rolled out on the existing 543 seats with an OBC sub-quota, while appealing to NDA constituents and non-aligned parties, including the TDP and YSRCP, even as shifting signals around the DMK and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) put the two-thirds vote math under a microscope.

Gandhi argued there is no need to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, alleging the move is designed to rig elections and hand the BJP a blank cheque and blank slate to redraw constituencies and reshape India's democratic framework. Insisting that women's reservation has already been passed and has nothing to do with an 850-seat expansion, he demanded its implementation at 543 seats right now alongside a sub-quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). "We don't need this bill of 850. There is no need. The idea of 850 is to rig the election. Keep it at 543, no problem. Use the caste census, no problem. Form a bipartisan commission, no problem. The Women's Reservation Bill is already passed. This has nothing to do with women's reservation. Implement women's reservation at 543 seats right now. We supported it in Parliament House... This is not about women's reservation at all; this is about 850, a blank cheque, and redrawing Indian constituencies," said Gandhi.

Calling the showdown a "fight for democracy" and warning of its "death," Gandhi appealed directly to NDA partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy—as well as their partners—to wake up and think about protecting India. Asked if support from NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar or the DMK would alter their standing in the INDIA bloc, Gandhi said their position in the alliance would not change. "In the INDIA bloc, their position is what their position is. Their position is not going to change in the INDIA bloc if they support the bill. This is a fight for democracy. Who is protecting democracy and who is not? We want everyone, including those in the NDA like the TDP, to think about India. How to protect India? These people (BJP) will lose one day. The anger is building up against them," said the Lok Sabha LoP.

Despite alleging electoral manipulation and constituency redrawing, Gandhi predicted the BJP-led government would eventually lose, pointing to what he called a massive undercurrent and growing public anger. "I am saying this to Jagan, I am saying this to Chandrababu Naidu ji, and I am saying this to their partners: Indian democracy is being murdered; please wake up. Mark my words, one day or another they are going to lose. Modi ji does not understand that there is such a massive undercurrent: do whatever you want, rig elections, carry out delimitation, make it 850; it is not going to stop," added Gandhi.

Gandhi accused the government of sidelining the caste census and rendering the 2027 Census irrelevant to avoid "very inconvenient facts." Using the 2011 Census and freezing seat shares until 2051, he claimed, means forgetting social justice for 40 years, undermining SC, ST, and OBC rights, disempowering minorities, and leaving SC/ST seat shares unchanged despite rising populations. "The caste census has been put aside, and the 2027 Census has been rendered irrelevant. Why? Because it is going to show some very inconvenient facts, which the BJP does not appreciate. So they are going to use the 2011 Census, and everything is going to be frozen till 2051. Means for 40 years, you can forget social justice. They're undermining the rights of SC, ST, OBC, disempowering minorities," said Rahul Gandhi.

"On seats, they want 850, while we say maintain the current seats; they say use the 2011 Census, while we say no, social justice requires and the law requires that we use the latest census, using 2027 caste census data...We want a bipartisan Delimitation Commission. They want women's reservation at 850, and we say at 543, with a sub-quota for OBCs," said Gandhi. "The share of SC/ST seats will be frozen for 40 years; their population is going to increase, yet their seats are not going to be increased. Obviously, they do not want the outcome of a caste census. We want a bipartisan Delimitation Commission... Women's reservation at 850, and we say at 543 with a sub-quota for OBCs. The question here is giving the BJP a blank slate to reshape the foundations of Indian democracy," he added.

After the earlier Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass the Lok Sabha in April 2026 and the Union Cabinet cleared a revised package, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday recommended Lok Sabha consideration of The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 under Article 117(3) ahead of Monday's session, where pending April bills are slated for withdrawal and the revised drafts—The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the accompanying Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill—are lined up for introduction. The revised package proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats across all states and UTs (raising maximum Lok Sabha strength from 550 to 850 and maximum State Assembly strength from 500 to 650), redraws internal constituencies using 2011 Census figures, freezes inter-state seat shares until 2051, and aims to facilitate 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies ahead of the 2029 General Elections. Indications of support from the DMK (22 MPs) and NCP–Sharadchandra Pawar (8 MPs) lift the NDA's estimated Lok Sabha strength from around 320 to roughly 350 MPs (with YSRCP's 4 MPs potentially taking it to 354). In a 543-member Lok Sabha with five vacancies leaving 538 sitting members—and with the Speaker voting only in a tie—full participation by all 538 eligible voters sets a two-thirds mark of 359 votes, putting the bloc within 10 votes of that mark before factoring in absences, abstentions, and Article 368's twin requirement of a majority of total membership plus at least two-thirds of members present and voting. (ANI)