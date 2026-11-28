New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation received a boost on Saturday, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and NCP-SP indicating support for the revised proposals, taking the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to 354 MPs. The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals.

The support comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the government is set to introduce the revised legislative proposals on delimitation and women's reservation. The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, announced its decision to support the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must remain protected.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) took a swipe at DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, referring to him as "Savarkar 2.0", following the DMK's decision to extend support to the proposed Delimitation Bill. In a post on X, TVK IT wing shared an image with a caption, "Stalin, aka Savarkar 2.0". The remark came after Stalin said the DMK had succeeded in protecting Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years, asserting that the party had approached the delimitation issue with a long-term vision and without being carried away by emotions.

The YSRCP also reiterated its support for the delimitation proposals following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. Speaking after the meeting, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy said the party had already supported the earlier Delimitation Bill and reaffirmed its position during the meeting with the Home Minister. "Earlier also, when they introduced the Delimitation Bill, we supported it. When Home Minister Amit Shah ji called for a meeting this evening, we reconfirmed the same thing," he said.

Highlighting the proposed increase in parliamentary representation in Andhra Pradesh, Subba Reddy said the state's existing 25 Lok Sabha seats would increase to 38 under the proposed 50 per cent expansion. "In Andhra Pradesh, we currently have 25 seats; if they increase by 50%, it will become 38," he said. He added that the party had also requested the Centre to ensure regional balance within the state while undertaking the delimitation exercise. "In the same manner, we have requested within-state regional balance across Rayalaseema, North Coastal, and South Coastal districts," Subba Reddy said.

Responding to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the proposed legislation, the YSRCP MP said the concerns over the representation of southern states had been addressed through the revised proposal. "Earlier, opposition parties were worried about South India losing strength. Now they have clarified in the Delimitation Bill that there is a 50% increase from every state, so there is nothing to worry about," he said. Rejecting Rahul Gandhi's criticism, Subba Reddy added, "What Mr Rahul Gandhi is saying is not all correct."

The DMK and YSRCP's support has taken the NDA's estimated strength from around 320 to 350 MPs in the Lok Sabha, providing a significant boost to the government's efforts to secure the constitutional amendment. However, the estimated tally still falls short of the two-thirds majority required if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. In such a scenario, the government would need 360 votes, leaving it 10 short of the required number. The final threshold would depend on the actual number of members present and voting, while the separate constitutional requirement of a majority of the House's total membership would also have to be met. The government's revised proposals seek to provide for a 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while addressing concerns over the relative representation of southern states.

Opposition Criticism and Political Debate

Meanwhile, launching an all-out political assault ahead of Monday's Parliament session, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi branded the Centre's proposed 850-seat Lok Sabha expansion the "murder of Indian democracy" and a "new escape route" designed to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar redraw India's electoral map at will. Addressing a press conference in the national capital after a strategy huddle of INDIA bloc floor leaders, Gandhi displayed a point-by-point comparison chart contrasting the Centre's Delimitation and Women's Reservation package with the Opposition's counter-demands, calling for women's quota to be implemented immediately on the existing 543 seats with an OBC sub-quota, a bipartisan Delimitation Commission, and reliance on the 2027 caste census rather than 2011 figures.

Directly appealing to young voters, Gandhi alleged that the government was using women's reservation as a pretext to engineer massive gerrymandering on the lines of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. "Their belief is that the Lok Sabha, instead of having 543 members, should have 850 members, and they use this excuse of women's reservation. The women's reservation bill has already been passed. It can be implemented tomorrow. So the question is, why 850? The answer lies in Assam, and it lies in Jammu and Kashmir because when you have 850 seats to play with, the amount of changes that you can make, the amount of redesigning that you can do to the electoral map of India is massive. So this gives the BJP space to redraw India's electoral map to its advantage, will allow them to weaken the representation of communities who are opposed to them, and allows them to target specific opposition leaders," Gandhi said.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government over the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging that its implications for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities had not been properly understood. He also questioned the delay in conducting the census. "They don't know. They aren't even aware that this affects the SC and ST communities in proportion to their populations. According to the census schedule, the next census is due in 2026. Where is it? Let them study the facts first, and then speak," Kharge said.

CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar also raised concerns over the proposed delimitation, alleging that the government had already prepared the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies. "We sincerely doubt that the government has already prepared the delimitation and the boundaries of the Lok Sabha constituencies. So the government can implement this delimitation within a very short time. So how come the government is confident of implementing the same? In the name of women's reservation, these people want to hammer the entire process, which we cannot conceive. We are still confident of defeating the sinister dissent. I think we will get some more support from different forces. Even though some political parties are in favour of this bill openly, their members are highly dissatisfied," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Congress party to set aside politics and support the bill, saying the government was seeking its passage through a democratic process. "If people do not believe in democracy-well, what can I even say about the Congress party? The Congress party has never believed in democracy. We are seeking support for the sake of the democratic system itself-otherwise, why would we even bring a bill forward? We could have just passed it. Everyone should understand that we are appealing for the bill to be passed through a democratic process; therefore, this should not be a political issue at all. I specifically appeal to the Congress party to set aside politics. I have never understood why the Congress opposes providing 33% reservation for women, alongside an increase in the number of MLAs and MPs. If we wish to empower the women of our nation and increase the number of MLAs and MPs, why does the Congress object?" Rijiju said.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Delimitation Bill, alleging that Gandhi's comments reflect the manifestation of a totally desperate political leader. Addressing a press conference, Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi of allegedly supporting anarchy in the country, asserting that his personality has become totally anarchic. The BJP leader further accused Gandhi of believing in the philosophy of "my way or the highway," asserting that Gandhi does not believe in letting anyone else move forward in the political arena. "This is the manifestation of a totally desperate political leader... Who has lost his moorings...His personality has now become totally illogical... And I want to say this with full responsibility. Rahul Gandhi is anarchic...They believe in anarchy...believe in my way or the highway, or that either I win or I won't let anyone else move forward," said Prasad. (ANI)