MENAFN - IANS) Lusail (Qatar), Nov 28 (IANS) World Champion Kimi Antonelli led a Mercedes sweep along with teammate George Russell by topping Free Practice 3 ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. The two Mercedes drivers came up some fast laps to push Max Verstappen to the third spot ahead of qualifying.

Antonelli, who finished fastest in FP1 and FP2 on Friday, posted a time of 1m 22.400s in the final practice session at the Lusail International Circuit on Saturday, surging 0.249s clear of Russell, with Red Bull's Verstappen half a second adrift.

Pierre Gasly was the first driver to venture out as the session began at 1730 local time, the Alpine man looking to recover lost track time after his FP2 came to an early end when he suffered a high-speed spin and became stuck in the gravel.

With tyres limited to a maximum stint life of only 27 laps for Sunday's Grand Prix, teams intended to save as many new sets as possible, and as a result there was no meaningful running until approaching the 25-minute mark in the one-hour session.

Mercedes continued where they left off on Friday, with Russell leading Antonelli after initial runs on the soft Pirelli tyre, the Briton posting a 1m 22.983s, while Lando Norris found the run-off area at Turn 14.

Antonelli improved with his second effort, but fell short of his teammate by 0.017s as Russell backed out of his attempt after running wide at Turn 5, before asking the team to check for damage on the floor.

Oscar Piastri was best of the rest but still half a second away from the leading pair, as Verstappen split the McLaren duo heading into the final 25 minutes.

Russell attempted another fast lap, but suffered an oversteer moment through Turn 6 as he backed out once again, with drivers exploring the limits on tyres that soon began to suffer from degradation.

Verstappen usurped the Mercedes drivers with a new set of tyres as 15 minutes remained on the clock, the Red Bull driver setting a 1m 22.910s and the Dutchman much happier with the performance of his car than on Friday.

Lap times through the field continued to tumble as drivers conducted Qualifying simulations, Antonelli putting a half-second gap between himself and Verstappen with a 1m 22.400s.

Russell also improved, lowering his best down to a 1m 22.649s but leaving him more than two tenths slower than Antonelli, which remained the gap at the chequered flag as drivers failed to improve in the final 10 minutes.

Verstappen was best of the rest, leading Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Norris and Piastri, with the top 10 completed by Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls), Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) and the second Racing Bulls driver, Liam Lawson.

Nico Hulkenberg was P11, with the Audi driver only posting a time in the final segment after car issues, ahead of teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, the Haas of Ollie Bearman, Gasly and the second Haas of Rafael Camara.

Franco Colapinto's Alpine was P16, as the order was completed by Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), the two Williams cars of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), and the two Cadillacs of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.