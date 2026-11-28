MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Intelligence provided by Dubai Customs helped the authorities in an African country foil the smuggling of three cross-border air shipments containing a total of 2.24 million narcotic pills weighing 1.42 tonnes.

The operation targeted three air shipments from an Asian country bound for an African country, transiting through Dubai.

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The first shipment contained 700,000 tapentadol pills weighing 444kg, the second contained 770,000 pills weighing 488.4kg, and the third contained 770,000 pills weighing 488.4kg.

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The information enabled the authorities in the African country to seize and confiscate the shipments, preventing these narcotic pills from reaching illicit markets, and helping to protect young people and families from risks associated with drug trafficking.

This is the second cooperation of its kind between Dubai Customs and the competent authorities in the same African country this year.

In a statement, Dubai Customs said the operation highlights the value of integrating smart technologies with the field expertise of the Special Missions Team, and Dubai Customs' ability to turn scattered data into interlinked indicators and accurate intelligence. The seizure also reflects "an advanced model of customs targeting that intercepts threats before they reach their final destination," the statement added.

Yasser Saeed Al Musallami, Principal Advisor for Customs Affairs at Dubai Customs, said that the Special Missions Team is one of the specialised arms supporting targeting, investigation and anti-smuggling efforts. He added that the team's work relies on studying and analysing customs data, which helps specialised teams respond proactively to security threats.

Rashid bin Harb Al Shamsi, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department at Dubai Customs, said that the success of this high-impact operation reflects the efficiency of the advanced intelligence systems the department employs, the precision of targeting operations based on monitoring and analysis, and the specialised expertise of national talent skilled in reading indicators and analysing customs data related to international cargo movements.

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