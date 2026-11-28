Artemis Fine Arts' Dec 3 Online Auction Showcases Nearly 400 Lots Of Ancient And Pre-Columbian Arts
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boulder, CO, USA, November 27, 2026 -- Artemis Fine Arts will present Important Antiquities, Asian, Pre-Columbian, Native American & Fossils, an online-only auction on Thursday, December 3. The 393-lot sale spans more than 4,000 years and five continents, from an Old Kingdom Egyptian tomb relief to a mid-20th-century Guerrero dance mask. It draws on the firm's nearly 30 years of experience and expertise. Many of the top lots boast prestigious provenance, including prior sale through Christie's, Charles Ede, Royal Athena Galleries and Barakat Gallery, as well as European and American private collections formed decades ago. Arriving just ahead of the holidays, the sale offers collectors an outstanding opportunity to acquire important works across every major category.
Pre-Columbian art takes center stage, led by an exceptional group of West Mexican shaft-tomb sculpture. A large hollow polychrome kneeling female figure holding a bowl (Mexico, Jalisco, Ameca-Etzatlan style, circa 100 BCE-250 CE) stands 22 inches tall. Formerly in the T. Misenhimer collection of Beverly Hills, this impressive piece should bring $10,000-$15,000. Equally noteworthy is a massive Jalisco figure of a seated pregnant woman, 201⁄2 inches tall, adorned with a shell-ornamented headband, triple-looped earrings and bold red and cream painted body bands (circa 300 BCE-300 CE). Effigies of this size are thought to have guarded the entrances to shaft tombs. It carries an estimate of $6,000-$9,000.
Among the most charming entries is a burnished redware Colima effigy vessel of a plump xoloitzcuintli dog contentedly gnawing an ear of maize, its raised tail forming the spout (Mexico, Colima, circa 300 BCE-300 CE). It was once part of the George and Ruth Kennedy collection, assembled in the 1960s, and is estimated at $7,000-$10,000. From the Maya world comes a stucco-coated effigy censer head of the Chen Mul Modeled tradition (Mexico, Yucatán Peninsula, Late Postclassic, circa 1300-1500 CE), with a tiered headdress, broad earflares and traces of blue-green paint. Its blackened mouth and chin mark it as Tlazolteotl, goddess of purification, midwifery and weaving. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000
Pre-Columbian gold is represented by a stunning Tairona necklace of 25 graduated frogs of true gold (10 to 14 karat, not tumbaga), strung with petite black and green stone beads (Colombia, circa 800-1200 CE). Frogs were symbols of rain and fertility throughout the ancient Americas, and this 181⁄2-inch necklace remains entirely wearable today. It is expected to reach $10,000-$15,000.
Native American lots are headed by a large Ancestral Puebloan (Anasazi) olla in the McElmo black-on-white style of the Mesa Verde region (circa 1075-1275 CE). The 14-inch storage jar is painted with interlocking stepped frets, stepped-hook triangles and herringbone hatching. Remarkably, it was repaired in antiquity with drilled holes and leather binding, clear evidence of how highly its makers valued it. Estimate: $7,000-$10,000. Also on offer is a handsome Southwestern squash blossom necklace, possibly Navajo (Diné), with turquoise and silver, centered on a naja pendant set with seven graduated stones (circa 1960-1975). Estimate: $1,400-$2,000.
Latin American folk and devotional art includes a dramatic carved and painted wood muerte dance mask from Guerrero, Mexico. It is built as a full kneeling skeleton framing the face of a bearded man and stands 21 inches tall (circa 1940-1980). Estimate: $800-$1,200. A chromolithograph of the Virgin of Copacabana, patroness of Bolivia, is housed in a punched and painted tin frame (Andean, circa 1890-1930). Estimate: $800-$1,200
On to the ancient world, where Egypt is represented by a superb round-topped limestone stela carved in raised relief with Amun-Re, king of the gods, enthroned beneath a winged sun disk (Ptolemaic to Roman Period, circa 200 BCE-90 CE). Acquired in 1982 by a Paris collector from Jean and Huguette Ramié of Cannes, the 153⁄4-inch stela comes with the original Ramié certificate and should command $32,500-$47,500. A substantial limestone tomb relief from the Memphite necropolis, made of two conjoining slabs 30 inches long, preserves an eight-figure offering procession of the kind that adorned elite mastaba tombs (Old Kingdom, late 5th-6th Dynasty, circa 2400-2200 BCE). Estimate: $16,000-$32,000. A carved and gessoed wood coffin mask with a serene yellow ochre face (Late Period to Ptolemaic, circa 664-30 BCE) is estimated at $2,000-$3,000.
All auction items have been expertly curated by Bob Dodge, owner of Artemis Fine Arts. For additional information on any auction item, call Teresa Dodge at Artemis Fine Arts at 720-890-7700 or email her at.... Bid absentee or live online at:
Pre-Columbian art takes center stage, led by an exceptional group of West Mexican shaft-tomb sculpture. A large hollow polychrome kneeling female figure holding a bowl (Mexico, Jalisco, Ameca-Etzatlan style, circa 100 BCE-250 CE) stands 22 inches tall. Formerly in the T. Misenhimer collection of Beverly Hills, this impressive piece should bring $10,000-$15,000. Equally noteworthy is a massive Jalisco figure of a seated pregnant woman, 201⁄2 inches tall, adorned with a shell-ornamented headband, triple-looped earrings and bold red and cream painted body bands (circa 300 BCE-300 CE). Effigies of this size are thought to have guarded the entrances to shaft tombs. It carries an estimate of $6,000-$9,000.
Among the most charming entries is a burnished redware Colima effigy vessel of a plump xoloitzcuintli dog contentedly gnawing an ear of maize, its raised tail forming the spout (Mexico, Colima, circa 300 BCE-300 CE). It was once part of the George and Ruth Kennedy collection, assembled in the 1960s, and is estimated at $7,000-$10,000. From the Maya world comes a stucco-coated effigy censer head of the Chen Mul Modeled tradition (Mexico, Yucatán Peninsula, Late Postclassic, circa 1300-1500 CE), with a tiered headdress, broad earflares and traces of blue-green paint. Its blackened mouth and chin mark it as Tlazolteotl, goddess of purification, midwifery and weaving. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000
Pre-Columbian gold is represented by a stunning Tairona necklace of 25 graduated frogs of true gold (10 to 14 karat, not tumbaga), strung with petite black and green stone beads (Colombia, circa 800-1200 CE). Frogs were symbols of rain and fertility throughout the ancient Americas, and this 181⁄2-inch necklace remains entirely wearable today. It is expected to reach $10,000-$15,000.
Native American lots are headed by a large Ancestral Puebloan (Anasazi) olla in the McElmo black-on-white style of the Mesa Verde region (circa 1075-1275 CE). The 14-inch storage jar is painted with interlocking stepped frets, stepped-hook triangles and herringbone hatching. Remarkably, it was repaired in antiquity with drilled holes and leather binding, clear evidence of how highly its makers valued it. Estimate: $7,000-$10,000. Also on offer is a handsome Southwestern squash blossom necklace, possibly Navajo (Diné), with turquoise and silver, centered on a naja pendant set with seven graduated stones (circa 1960-1975). Estimate: $1,400-$2,000.
Latin American folk and devotional art includes a dramatic carved and painted wood muerte dance mask from Guerrero, Mexico. It is built as a full kneeling skeleton framing the face of a bearded man and stands 21 inches tall (circa 1940-1980). Estimate: $800-$1,200. A chromolithograph of the Virgin of Copacabana, patroness of Bolivia, is housed in a punched and painted tin frame (Andean, circa 1890-1930). Estimate: $800-$1,200
On to the ancient world, where Egypt is represented by a superb round-topped limestone stela carved in raised relief with Amun-Re, king of the gods, enthroned beneath a winged sun disk (Ptolemaic to Roman Period, circa 200 BCE-90 CE). Acquired in 1982 by a Paris collector from Jean and Huguette Ramié of Cannes, the 153⁄4-inch stela comes with the original Ramié certificate and should command $32,500-$47,500. A substantial limestone tomb relief from the Memphite necropolis, made of two conjoining slabs 30 inches long, preserves an eight-figure offering procession of the kind that adorned elite mastaba tombs (Old Kingdom, late 5th-6th Dynasty, circa 2400-2200 BCE). Estimate: $16,000-$32,000. A carved and gessoed wood coffin mask with a serene yellow ochre face (Late Period to Ptolemaic, circa 664-30 BCE) is estimated at $2,000-$3,000.
All auction items have been expertly curated by Bob Dodge, owner of Artemis Fine Arts. For additional information on any auction item, call Teresa Dodge at Artemis Fine Arts at 720-890-7700 or email her at.... Bid absentee or live online at:
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