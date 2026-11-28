Industrial chillers are mainly used to ‌supply stable, low-temperature cooling water to process equipment‌, serving dozens of industries including plastics, electronics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and new energy.

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Plastics & Rubber Processing

Injection mold cooling‌: stabilizes mold temperature, shortens cycle time, and reduces shrinkage and warping.

Extrusion, blow molding, and pelletizing‌: water-trough and strand cooling; shell-and-tube evaporators are recommended to prevent water overflow.

Rubber and hot-melt adhesive film lines‌: constant temperature for rollers and die heads, preventing uneven film thickness.

Electronics & Semiconductors

Lithography, etching, and packaging‌: temperature control down to ±0.1°C, where fluctuations directly affect yield.

SMT placement and laser processing‌: cools optical components and laser heads, preventing condensation.

Data centers‌: precision air-conditioning cold source, year-round cooling.

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Reactor temperature control‌: removes heat from exothermic reactions; low-temperature synthesis can reach -35°C.

Pharma and biotech‌: freeze dryers, bioreactors, and GMP cleanroom temperature control.

Medical equipment‌: cooling for CT, MRI, and linear accelerators.

New Energy & Energy Storage

Lithium batteries‌: temperature control in electrode coating, laser welding, and formation/grading.

Energy storage stations‌: liquid-cooling units keep battery cabins at around 25°C.

Hydrogen energy‌: 80°C constant temperature for electrolyzers, compressor cooling at hydrogen refueling stations.

Metal & Machining

CNC machine tools and grinders‌: cools spindle and hydraulic oil, reducing thermal deformation.

Electroplating and surface treatment‌: constant plating bath temperature for more uniform, denser coatings.

Welding, cutting, and casting‌: localized cooling for induction furnaces, welders, and cutting heads.

Food & Beverage and Others

Fermentation and sterilization‌: beer fermentation, rapid cooling after pasteurization.

Vacuum coating, ultrasonic cleaning, printing, and papermaking‌: all have matching requirements.

If you're working on casting or hot-melt film lines, keep two things in mind: ‌calculate Cooling Capacity based on equipment heat load, not just horsepower‌; and ‌for export models, confirm the voltage system (380V/60Hz) and refrigerant compliance (R134a/R513A, etc.)‌ — European and American customers scrutinize GWP values closely.

About Us

We are a manufacturer specializing in high-quality industrial equipment, committed to providing customers with state-of-the-art solutions. Our product line includes industrial coolers, granulators, high-speed cutters and rewinders, which are widely used in various industries such as plastics, chemicals, and food.