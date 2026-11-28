Hardfacing wear plates, also known as chromium carbide overlay (CCO) plates, are bimetallic composite plates widely used in mining, cement and material handling for abrasion protection.

Production starts with careful selection and cleaning of mild steel base plates. Operators remove rust, oil and scale to guarantee reliable metallurgical bonding. The cleaned substrate is fixed on an automatic hardfacing station. Using flux-cored arc welding (FCAW), chromium-rich hardfacing wire is deposited bead by bead under controlled current, travel speed and interpass temperature. Multiple overlapping weld beads build a continuous hard alloy layer, where chromium carbides form the wear-resistant skeleton.

After overlay welding, plates go through controlled cooling to relieve welding stress and avoid cracking. Final steps include cutting, flattening, inspection and testing for hardness, thickness and bonding quality.

This process separates toughness from wear resistance: the soft steel base offers bending and weldability, while the alloy overlay fights severe abrasion. Custom overlay thickness and alloy grades are available for chute, crusher and conveyor liner applications.

About Us

Founded in 2010, Tangshan Runxing machinery co., LTD. (runxing machinery for short), located in Tangshan city, Hebei province, is a technology-based manufacturer specializing in hardfacing welding of metal wear-resistant materials and engineering services.