MENAFN - GetNews)Five questions help owner-led companies find the load-bearing walls in their operations before a slow month, a week off, or a buyer's inspection exposes them.

DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia), November 2026. Enhanced Profits, a business modernization and profit improvement firm led by founder Anthony Mosby, today released a set of diagnostic questions for owners who suspect their company can't function without them. The questions trace where revenue depends on one person's approvals, relationships, and follow-up. They arrive as year-end planning begins, when many owners decide whether to take real time off, fix what's holding back profit, or start preparing for an eventual sale.

Key Facts: The questions cover owner dependence, documented process, financial visibility, demand generation, and readiness for AI. The resource is educational. It isn't a survey or a study of a sample of businesses. Enhanced Profits offers two diagnostic instruments, the Blind Spot Audit and the AI Readiness Assessment. Neither costs anything, and neither obligates the owner to a conversation. Enhanced Profits is not a lender and does not finance the engagement. The engagement runs in five stages, and owners can stop after any one of them.

The wall nobody drew on the floor plan A load-bearing wall is a structural element the building can't lose without risking collapse. In many owner-led companies, that wall is the owner. Proposals wait for a signature, key emails wait for a reply, and knowledge of which client needs which kind of call lives in one person's head.

Enhanced Profits treats this as a design problem, not a discipline problem. When every decision routes through one desk, an approval chokehold forms. Each week away then adds a catch-up tax: a stack of stalled decisions repaid with evenings and weekends. A sale puts the same wall under inspection, because a buyer prices whatever the business can't do without its owner. Exit readiness is a byproduct of a business that runs without you.

Five questions worth answering honestly

Owner dependence. Which decisions need your sign-off, and what stops if you're unreachable for a week?Documented process. Which steps exist only in someone's memory?Financial visibility. Can you see which services, customers, and channels produce profit, or only the total?Demand generation. Does work arrive through a demand engine you own, or through rented revenue such as referrals and third-party channels you don't control?AI readiness. Would automation sit on a documented operating model, or on the same gaps that cost you time today?

The fifth question carries the firm's firmest position. Automating an undocumented process repeats the confusion faster. Decision rules get written down first, handoffs get instrumented next, and only then does routine follow-up move to software or agent employees.

What a typical case looks like Consider a DC-area service firm where the owner approves every proposal and answers every client message. Revenue looks healthy, yet nearly all new work comes through the owner's personal relationships. That firm has two problems that look like one: how work gets done and how work arrives. Fixing only the operating model leaves demand resting on the owner. Fixing only demand sends more work into the same bottleneck.

Straight talk about outcomes matters here. No firm can promise a specific result, and timelines depend on how much of the operating model already exists on paper. A business with little documentation needs more groundwork before automation can help. That's why Enhanced Profits treats "not yet" as a valid result of its diagnostics. Layering AI onto broken systems costs money and delivers the same problems at higher speed, a pattern tracked in the industry outlook.

How the engagement works Enhanced Profits works in five stages, and owners can stop after any one of them. Stage one is diagnosis through the Blind Spot Audit and AI Readiness Assessment, offered at no cost. Stage two is a paid Solutions Consulting Session. Stage three is the Modernization Package, priced from $25,000 to $50,000 and running roughly four to eight weeks.

Mosby brings 40 years in enterprise infrastructure and Fortune 500 transformation experience. He previously ran a network engineering practice with more than 150 employees and eight-figure revenue. More about his background is on the firm's site.

Owners in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, along with qualified owners nationally, can request either diagnostic at enprofits.

About Enhanced Profits

Enhanced Profits redesigns owner-dependent businesses into revenue systems that run without the owner's constant involvement. The firm engineers both the demand engine (how work arrives) and the operating model (how work gets done). It serves owner-led companies in the DMV and nationwide.