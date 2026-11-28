MENAFN - GetNews) Yingtan City, Jiangxi Province, China-November 28, 2026

Why do natural Color ants change color as soon as they hit the shelf? It may not necessarily be that the colorants themselves are inadequate; rather, it often stems from failing to follow a systematic selection approach. This article begins by exploring the mechanisms of color fading, then moves on to selecting appropriate colorants for different beverage scenarios, providing a comprehensive guide on "how to select the right colorants and how to preserve their color."

PART 01: Why Do Natural Colorants "Fade"? Four Key Reasons!

The "bleaching" of natural colorants in beverages is primarily attributed to the following four factors.

Light—the most insidious "killer"

Ultraviolet and visible light can gradually degrade pigments over several weeks to months. Transparent bottles, retail display lighting, and window display sunlight are particularly vulnerable; pigments such as beet red and turmeric are also light-sensitive.

The Challenge of Heat and High-Temperature Processing

Both pasteurization and UHT (ultra-high temperature) instantaneous pasteurization of beverages can lead to the degradation of pigment molecules.

pH—the most easily overlooked "variable"

Different pigments exhibit vastly different preferences for pH levels. Anthocyanin s are classic "chromophores": they appear reddish in acidic conditions, purplish in neutral conditions, and turn blue or even green in alkaline conditions; if the pH level becomes mismatched, their color can shift abruptly.

Oxidation and Metal Ions: The "Internal Threat" in the System

The pigment gradually oxidizes upon exposure to oxygen; free metal ions—such as iron and copper—within the system catalyze this oxidation process, thereby accelerating the fading of the color. This explains why in systems containing higher concentrations of metal ions, the pigment tends to fade more rapidly.

PART 02: How to Choose a Beverage? Remember the "Three Key Checks" to Ensure Consistent Color

Most beverages are transparent liquids with long shelf lives, are continuously exposed to light throughout their entire lifecycle, and must undergo sterilization. Therefore, when selecting colorants for beverages, the key principle is the "three considerations":

First, assess the light and heat stability—whether the product can withstand sterilization temperatures and exposure to light during shelf life without becoming "whitened" by sunlight.

Secondly, assess pH compatibility—whether the color tone remains accurate and free from color shift or cross-coloring under the pH conditions of your system.

Third, assess shelf-life stability—whether the color remains consistent, without precipitation or layering, throughout the entire shelf life.

PART 03: There is no such thing as "never fading" —only "delayed fading."

Ultimately, ensuring the stability of natural colorants is a systematic endeavor; keep this formula in mind:

Appropriate product selection + embedding/emulsification process + formulation synergy + light-protective packaging= Stable color during the shelf lifeTrend: Natural colorants are becoming the mainstream choice.

Natural and Clean Label ing represents a definitive strategic direction. The following data illustrate the scale of this market segment:

The global natural food coloring market was valued at approximately USD 1.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 3.25 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.61% (Source: Mordor Intelligence); among these, beverages represent the largest application segment, accounting for about 58.7% of the total market in 2025 (Source: Straits Research). In the Chinese market, the size of the natural food coloring market was approximately CNY 16 billion in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of about 8% (Source: DoDing Industry Research Report).

About us

CNJ Nature Co., Ltd. Located on the High-tech developing district of Yingtan city in Jiangxi province, is the only high tech company in Jiangxi specializes in manufacturing natural color. It is also one of the leading enterprise in the natural color industry in Chinese domestic market.