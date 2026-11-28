(MENAFN- GetNews) Shang Rao, Jiangxi Province, R 28, 2026 The 33rd China International Exhibition on ElEc tric Power Equipment and Technology3–5 December 2026Shanghai New International Expo Centre · Booth N2S52 On behalf of ECI Insulators, we are pleased to invite you to Booth N2S52 at the 33rd China International Exhibition on Electric Power Equipment and Technology (EP Shanghai 2026), to be held from 3 to 5 December 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Halls N1–N5, W4 and W5. For more than twenty years, we have supplied composite insulators, drop-out fuses, surge arresters, line Fitting s and cable accessories to utilities, EPC contractors and distributors across Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East. EP Shanghai is the one occasion each year when most of our overseas partners gather in the same halls, and this edition marks the exhibition's fortieth anniversary. We would be very glad to welcome you at our booth. The Exhibition at a Glance EP Shanghai 2026 is organised by the China Electricity Council and Adsale Exhibition Services. The show occupies 86,000 square metres across seven halls and brings together more than 2,200 exhibitors and brands; around 85,000 professional visitors are expected, including some 9,500 from overseas. Its five themed zones cover one-stop transmission and distribution, energy digitalisation, new energy storage, hydrogen–power synergy, and power automation and smart manufacturing. Our Booth Booth N2S52, Hall N2. Samples of every product line below are at our booth, together with the technical documentation our engineers work from — drawings, IEC and GB test reports, and packing and loading data for container shipments. What We Will Exhibit

Product Range, standard and key features Composite suspension insulators 1 kV–750 kV, to IEC 61109. Silicone rubber housing with excellent anti-pollution flashover performance and maintenance-free operation; over 70% lighter than porcelain, which lowers freight and installation costs. Composite post and pin insulators 10 kV–220 kV, to IEC 61952. High mechanical strength and UV-ageing resistance for busbars and switchgear in substations; a practical choice for coastal and heavily polluted sites. HV drop-out fuses and silicone rubber fuses To GB 15166. Protection for distribution transformers and branch circuits; high current-carrying capacity, reliable operation, complete accessory sets are supplied. Zinc-oxide surge arresters Lightning protection for substations and transmission lines; low residual voltage, fast response and high current-withstand capability; third-party type-tested. Distribution transformers Oil-immersed and dry-type units for MV/LV distribution networks; several models on display. Automatic circuit reclosers Overhead feeder protection and automatic restoration on distribution networks. Load break switches Load-break switching and sectionalising of MV distribution circuits. Isolator switches Visible isolation for safe maintenance work on MV switchgear and substations. Cable accessories Joints and terminations for medium-voltage cable systems.

Power transmission-line fittings, copper components and FRP electrical accessories are also on display.

Who We Are

Our insulators, fuses, arresters and fittings have been exported to the United States, Italy, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Spain, Iran, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and many other markets. Annual sales exceed four million units for insulators, fuses and surge arresters alike.

We operate an ISO 9001 quality management system. Composite insulators are type-tested to IEC 61109 and IEC 61952, fuses to GB 15166, with testing carried out at the State Grid Electric Equipment Testing Center and the Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Center of the Ministry of Railways. Design reports and type-test reports are available for your technical review.

Why This Show Matters to Both of Us

EP Shanghai's transmission and distribution zone gathers grid companies, EPC contractors and importers of T&D equipment — the audience our insulator, fuse, arrester and cable accessory lines are designed for. With the fortieth-anniversary edition drawing a larger overseas buyer community, three days in Shanghai can settle questions that would otherwise require months of correspondence: specification details, test evidence, packing and delivery schedules, and price levels for the coming year.

Arrange a Meeting Before the Show

Meetings at the booth are scheduled in advance so that the right people will be present. Please write to us before the show, telling us which products you would like to discuss and which dates suit you, and we will arrange for a foreign trade manager and our technical engineers to meet you. Email ..., or reach us through the contact form at .

Whether you are qualifying a new supplier, confirming specifications for an upcoming tender, or simply passing through Shanghai in December, you are welcome at N2S52. We look forward to meeting you there.

About us

EC Insulators is a global manufacturer of high voltage electrical products, headquartered in Shanghai, with production bases in Busan, Korea, Shangrao and Wuyuan, Jiangxi. We specialize in the production of 1kv-750kv series of composite suspension insulators, 10kv-220kv pillar insulators, plastic insulators, high-voltage ceramic fuses, silicone rubber fuses, zinc oxide lightning arrester, single-column transformers, fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) poles, fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) cross-arms, power generation and energy storage electrical equipment, aluminum parts, copper parts and other types of fixtures on transmission and transformation lines.