Foshan, Guangdong, China - November 28, 2026

Decarbonization of Power Grids: Insights from a China Leading F-Gas Regulation Compliant Switchgear Manufacturer

The global energy sector has made measurable progress on decarbonization over the past decade. Renewable generation capacity has expanded rapidly. Coal plant retirements have accelerated across major economies. Carbon pricing mechanisms have widened in scope. Yet one dimension of the power system's emissions profile continues to receive far less attention than its climate significance warrants: the greenhouse gases sealed inside distribution grid infrastructure. HM POWER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., a China Leading F-Gas Regulation Compliant Switchgear Manufacturer with over 15 years of operational history, has built its product philosophy around precisely this overlooked dimension — and the analysis that follows examines why it matters more than the industry currently acknowledges.

The Decarbonization Gap Nobody Is Talking About

Policy discussions around power sector decarbonization concentrate heavily on generation. Replacing fossil fuel plants with wind, solar, and storage dominates investment narratives and regulatory frameworks. That focus is justified. Generation accounts for a substantial share of energy-related emissions. However, the infrastructure that carries electricity from generation points to end users carries its own embedded climate liability — one that does not appear in combustion emission inventories and does not register on electricity consumers' carbon accounts. It accumulates invisibly, through equipment already deployed across millions of distribution network nodes worldwide. F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573 represents the first major regulatory framework to impose structured obligations on this hidden layer. Its arrival signals that the decarbonization agenda has begun closing the gap between generation-side ambition and infrastructure-side reality.

SF6 as Embedded Carbon — The Climate Cost Inside Legacy Switchgear

Sulfur hexafluoride, commonly referred to as SF6, carries a global warming potential approximately 23,500 times greater than carbon dioxide. Its atmospheric persistence exceeds 3,200 years. These figures place SF6 in a category of climate impact that dwarfs most industrial substances by volume-adjusted comparison. The power industry adopted SF6 as a switchgear insulating medium decades ago precisely because of its exceptional electrical properties. That adoption, however, distributed an enormous quantity of a highly potent greenhouse gas across distribution networks globally.

The climate liability is not hypothetical. Even at industry-average annual leakage rates, the aggregate SF6 emission from a large distribution network produces carbon-equivalent figures that would attract significant attention if they appeared in any other sector's emissions reporting. Moreover, equipment retirement creates a second, larger release event: SF6 that survives intact through decades of service releases fully upon decommissioning if specialist gas recovery processes are not engaged. The result is a deferred carbon liability embedded in the physical infrastructure of distribution networks — one that grows with every year the SF6 installed base remains in service, and crystallizes at each equipment end-of-life event.

Not All SF6-Free Alternatives Deliver Equal Carbon Outcomes

The market response to SF6 phase-out regulation has produced a range of alternatives, and the distinctions between them carry real consequences for carbon accounting. Mixed gas solutions — blending SF6 with nitrogen or carbon dioxide — reduce the concentration of the primary offending agent without removing it. The resulting mixture retains fluorinated gas content. Annual leakage continues to generate emissions, at a rate proportional to the SF6 fraction. F-Gas Regulation obligations around monitoring, record-keeping, and specialist disposal remain fully in effect. The carbon liability is reduced but not eliminated.

Synthetic alternative gases present a more complex picture. Some products carry significantly lower global warming potential than SF6. However, many fall within the broader classification of fluorinated compounds and therefore remain subject to regulatory oversight. Furthermore, questions around atmospheric persistence and ecological impact for some newer synthetic substances have not yet accumulated the multi-decade evidence base that would allow confident long-term assessment. In contrast, atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulation contains no fluorinated gas of any kind. There is no leakage emission pathway. There is no gas inventory to track. At decommissioning, no fluorinated substance releases into the atmosphere. The carbon arithmetic is structurally different from the alternatives — not incrementally better, but categorically resolved.

How ASNA Product Design Translates Into Measurable Emissions Outcomes

HM POWER's ASNA product line operationalizes this categorical distinction at the device level. The 12kV 1250A and 24kV series ASNA switchgear/RMU units seal natural air as the insulation medium inside a cabinet maintained at atmospheric pressure — equal to the surrounding environment. Because no pressure differential exists between the cabinet interior and exterior, the physical driving force behind gas leakage is absent. The design requires no gas replenishment at any point across a service life exceeding 25 years. At equipment end-of-life, no fluorinated substance requires specialist recovery, because none was present to begin with.

The carbon outcome of this design choice becomes concrete at the project scale. In Stockholm, Sweden, HM POWER's switchgear operates as part of the city's smart infrastructure. The deployment across that installation avoids the equivalent of approximately 1,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually compared to gas-insulated alternatives. That figure emerges not from a theoretical model but from a running installation in a northern European urban environment — one subject to the cold-zone marine climate conditions that distribution equipment must withstand in practice, not just in laboratory certification. The 99.98% operational availability rate recorded in Stockholm further demonstrates that the elimination of SF6 does not require a trade-off against performance reliability.

From Device-Level Emissions to Network-Level Carbon Accounts

Individual switchgear units generate modest emission reductions in isolation. However, distribution networks deploy these units at scale. A city-scale network may incorporate hundreds of ring main units across its secondary distribution layer. At that deployment density, the carbon arithmetic of equipment choice aggregates into figures that begin to register at the organizational carbon accounting level. Additionally, the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive is expanding mandatory Scope 3 emissions disclosure requirements for a growing category of enterprises. As that reporting framework matures, the fluorinated gas inventory embedded in infrastructure assets may increasingly appear as a quantifiable liability on corporate sustainability accounts — both for grid operators and for the industrial and commercial facilities they supply. Selecting SF6-free switchgear eliminates that future disclosure liability before it accumulates. The 24kV 1250A ASNA Switchgear/RMU, with its stronger current-carrying capacity of 1250A and rated short-time withstand current of 25kA, directly addresses the higher-capacity segments of distribution networks where this scaling effect is most pronounced.

The Manufacturer's Role in Grid Decarbonization — Beyond Compliance

The decarbonization of power grid infrastructure requires manufacturers to move beyond the minimum compliance posture. Producing a product that avoids regulatory violation is a threshold condition, not a contribution. A substantive contribution requires demonstrating that the alternative performs reliably at the operational parameters the grid demands, carries the institutional certification that procurement processes require, and has accumulated real-world deployment evidence under the conditions buyers will encounter.

HM POWER's positioning on each of these dimensions reflects a technical foundation rather than a marketing stance. The ASNA atmospheric pressure sealed air-insulated technology entered China's National Development and Reform Commission National Key Energy-saving and Low-carbon Technology Promotion Catalog — a policy-level recognition that goes beyond product specification claims. The R&D team, headquartered in Sweden and drawing on professionals from multinational electrical equipment backgrounds including former ABB engineers, developed the product from within the engineering tradition that shaped European grid standards. TÜV Rheinland certification across quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety management systems provides the independent third-party audit trail that infrastructure procurement processes demand. Taken together, these elements describe a manufacturer whose role in grid decarbonization rests on verifiable foundations — the kind that procurement decisions, sustainability reports, and regulatory audits can withstand scrutiny against.

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About Us

HM Power was established in 2009, focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of green and intelligent distribution network equipment. The original 12kV and 24kV atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulated switchgear has met the demand for green and highly reliable power supply in the new energy era, ensuring the construction and application of highly reliable distribution networks. The product has over ten years of mature application cases in Europe.