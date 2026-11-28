Foshan, Guangdong, China - November 28, 2026

HM POWER: A China SF6-Free Medium Voltage Switchgear Manufacturer Advancing Global Carbon Neutrality Goals

The global power distribution sector stands at a regulatory crossroads. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), long used as an insulation gas in medium voltage switchgear, carries a global warming potential roughly 23,500 times greater than carbon dioxide. The enforcement of F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573 now formally restricts its application across European markets, and comparable policy signals are gaining traction in other regions. Against this backdrop, HM POWER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. — a China SF6-Free Medium Voltage Switchgear Manufacturer founded in Foshan in 2009 — built its entire product philosophy around eliminating SF6 well before regulations demanded it. That early commitment now positions the company as a technically mature and compliance-ready partner for grid operators navigating the energy transition.

Why "Alternative Gas" Still Falls Short

Not every SF6-free label signals a genuine engineering breakthrough. A segment of the industry has moved toward mixed or synthetic substitute gases, which reduce SF6 content but preserve the core challenges of sealed-pressure management, leakage monitoring, and specialized end-of-life handling. These systems still require periodic pressure verification, dedicated maintenance protocols, and careful decommissioning procedures. For operators managing large-scale distribution infrastructure, those responsibilities generate ongoing operational costs that compound over equipment lifespans. Addressing the root of the issue — rather than substituting one gas dependency for another — demands a fundamentally different engineering approach.

The ASNA Technology: Engineering Without Compromise

HM POWER's response centers on its proprietary Atmospheric pressure Sealed Nature-Air (ASNA) insulated technology. The principle is direct: nature air serves as the primary insulation medium, sealed inside a cabinet that operates at the same pressure as the surrounding environment. Because internal and external pressures remain equal, there is no risk of insulation performance decline from pressure leakage. Consequently, the system requires neither pressure monitoring nor gas refilling across its entire operational lifecycle.

The architecture also eliminates the conditions under which inter-phase arc-flash events develop. A single-phase insulating structure separates each phase independently, removing the interaction pathway that leads to sudden short-circuit faults between phases. Alongside this, HM POWER developed what it describes as the world's thinnest operating mechanism, built around a Simple, Compact, Reliable (SCR) design philosophy. The mechanism achieves a rated mechanical life of 10,000 operating cycles. Together, these structural choices address both the environmental concern and the long-term reliability question that distribution engineers typically weigh in parallel.

The atmospheric pressure sealed air-insulated technology received recognition from China Electricity Council as a worldwide advanced product. It was also selected into China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) National Key Energy-saving and Low-carbon Technology Promotion Catalog — an endorsement that reflects national-level policy recognition of the approach.

Field Validation at the Highest Level

Technical specifications carry more weight alongside documented deployment history. HM POWER's equipment has operated across several of China's most demanding national infrastructure projects. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics required stable, uninterrupted power supply across complex multi-venue facilities — a context that leaves no tolerance for equipment unreliability. China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), which depends on continuous precision power to function, also drew on HM POWER's distribution solutions. The State Grid Corporation of China's headquarters building adds another institutional reference point.

Beyond landmark projects, the ASNA RMU product family entered the procurement catalogs of both State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) and China Southern Power Grid (CSG) in 2017, where it holds the status of a standard product. Both organizations conduct large-scale annual procurement of this equipment type. That level of sustained institutional adoption reflects consistent confidence in product performance across real-world operating conditions.

A Product Range Built for Diverse Grid Realities

HM POWER's current lineup spans voltage tiers and deployment environments. The 12kV ASNA Switchgear/RMU series covers both 630A and 1250A rated current variants. The 1250A configuration handles higher load demands and suits distribution network expansion planning. The 24kV ASNA series extends the same SF6-free insulation approach to higher voltage applications, and both series comply with F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573.

For outdoor installations, the range includes painted enclosure, SMC (Sheet Molding Compound), and stainless steel enclosure variants — each targeting distinct environmental conditions, from coastal salt-fog exposure to high-altitude and high-cold regions where conventional gas-insulated equipment can face pressure regulation difficulties. An intelligent switchgear option integrates optional smart sensors for partial discharge monitoring and temperature measurement, giving operators real-time visibility into equipment health before faults develop.

One particularly significant addition to the portfolio is the "Zero Power Outage" Decentralized Self-Healing System Solution. Presented at the China Power Distribution Technology Forum in 2017, this solution addresses fault recovery across the full distribution event spectrum — from low earth current faults through to high short-circuit faults. Its decentralized architecture allows fault isolation and supply restoration to occur autonomously, without relying on centralized control systems. For operators managing supply reliability commitments, that autonomous recovery capability directly influences the key performance metrics they report to regulators and customers.

Compliance Infrastructure and Export Track Record

Equipment performance covers only part of what international procurement teams evaluate. Regulatory compliance documentation and supply chain predictability matter equally. HM POWER holds TÜV Rheinland certification across three management systems — quality, environment, and occupational health and safety. The company also carries CE marking alongside ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 18001 certification.

On the logistics side, HM POWER began exporting to Northern European markets as early as 2010 — a track record that predates much of today's SF6 regulatory pressure. The Foshan manufacturing base sits within Guangdong Province's industrial corridor, in proximity to multiple major southern China ports. That location reduces shipping lead times to European and global destinations considerably.

Service Structure Across the Project Lifecycle

Equipment selection rarely concludes the relationship between a manufacturer and a distribution operator. HM POWER structures its service model across five stages: project planning, timely delivery, on-site commissioning and maintenance, equipment upgrading for existing installations, and ongoing remote consulting. During the planning stage, engineers conduct pre-project assessments covering operating environment, power load characteristics, installation constraints, and operator maintenance capability. That upstream evaluation framework reduces the likelihood of complications during project execution.

Explicit guidance documentation covers the full process from design through testing, installation, and operator training — a structure that TÜV Rheinland audits as part of the quality management system certification scope.

Positioned at the Intersection of Regulation and Demand

Tightening SF6 regulations, expanding renewable energy grid infrastructure, and rising demand for intelligent distribution equipment collectively define the market environment in which HM POWER currently operates. The company's technical approach — eliminating SF6 through atmospheric pressure air insulation rather than replacing it incrementally — addresses the regulatory requirement at its source. With deployments spanning national infrastructure landmarks, standard-product status within China's two largest state-owned grid operators, and over a decade of international export experience, HM POWER represents a credible, compliance-ready option for grid operators and energy infrastructure developers pursuing the transition to low-carbon distribution systems.

For further information on product specifications, application case studies, and service capabilities, visit .

About Us

HM Power was established in 2009, focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of green and intelligent distribution network equipment. The original 12kV and 24kV atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulated switchgear has met the demand for green and highly reliable power supply in the new energy era, ensuring the construction and application of highly reliable distribution networks. The product has over ten years of mature application cases in Europe.