Foshan, Guangdong, China - November 28, 2026

HM POWER: China Leading F-Gas Regulation Compliant Switchgear Manufacturer Expanding European Market Presence

The enforcement timeline for F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573 set a clear deadline for Europe's power sector. Thousands of SF6-dependent medium voltage switchgear installations across the continent now face mandatory phase-out. Yet the availability of compliant alternatives has not kept pace with the scale of that replacement demand. Grid operators, utility developers, and engineering procurement contractors across Europe are actively seeking suppliers with demonstrated technical competency and verifiable compliance documentation. Into that gap steps HM POWER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. — a China Leading F-Gas Regulation Compliant Switchgear Manufacturer that has been delivering SF6-free solutions to international markets since 2010, long before the current regulatory wave reshaped procurement priorities.

Europe's Switchgear Replacement Wave: A Supply-Demand Mismatch in Motion

Europe hosts a substantial installed base of aging SF6 switchgear across transmission substations, ring main units, and secondary distribution points. The regulation does not simply restrict new SF6 equipment purchases — it accelerates pressure on asset managers to plan replacement cycles and identify future-ready alternatives. Many European manufacturers are still calibrating their own product transitions. Meanwhile, procurement teams face tightening project timelines and rising component costs. This environment creates genuine commercial openings for technically qualified non-European suppliers with established export infrastructure and a clear compliance track record.

The 24kV Threshold: Why European Grid Architecture Matters

European medium voltage distribution networks operate predominantly in the 20kV to 24kV range. This distinguishes European procurement specifications from those in markets where 12kV equipment dominates. HM POWER recognized this reality and developed a dedicated 24kV ASNA product family — the 24kV 630A and 24kV 1250A Atmospheric pressure Sealed Nature-Air Insulated Switchgear/RMU series. Both variants comply fully with F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573. More importantly, both address the technical voltage tier that European distribution engineers actually specify. That alignment is not incidental. It reflects a deliberate product development strategy shaped by HM POWER's international R&D team, whose senior members carry decades of European grid engineering experience.

Modular by Design: The 24kV ASNA Product Line in Practice

One characteristic that distinguishes the 24kV ASNA series for European project applications is its modular configuration architecture. The circuit breaker unit family spans three formats — the standard B single-unit, the BB two-in-one combination, and the BBB three-in-one configuration. Beyond circuit breaker units, the lineup includes busbar PT units and metering units, allowing engineers to assemble tailored switchgear configurations without custom manufacturing lead times. The cabinet accommodates bottom-entry and bottom-exit cable installation. Combined with front-access operation requiring just 80cm of clearance, the system suits constrained indoor substations, compact box-type substations, and underground distribution chambers common across European urban infrastructure. That flexibility directly reduces project complexity for engineering contractors managing diverse site conditions across different countries.

Maintenance-Free for Life: What IP65 Sealing Means for Total Cost of Ownership

European grid operators work in high-cost labor environments. Any equipment that demands periodic inspection, gas pressure checks, or specialist handling protocols generates recurring operational expenditure that compounds over a 20-to-30-year asset life. The ASNA system operates at atmospheric pressure — the same pressure inside the sealed tank as outside it. This eliminates the pressure differential that drives gas leakage in conventional designs. As a result, the equipment requires no pressure monitoring, no gas refilling, and no gas-related maintenance procedures throughout its service life. The fully sealed tank carries an IP65 ingress protection rating. The outer enclosure maintains IP4X. In practical terms, this means the sealed interior resists dust, salt fog, and moisture ingress under the kind of environmental conditions found in northern coastal Europe. For procurement managers calculating total cost of ownership, the elimination of gas management requirements significantly reduces the operational cost line over any multi-decade ownership period.

The single-phase insulating structure also eliminates inter-phase interaction pathways. This eradicates the possibility of sudden short-circuit faults between phases — a failure mode that generates expensive unplanned outages. Additionally, the line-side three-position disconnector carries an E2 earthing capacity grade. Together, these design choices deliver safety and reliability outcomes that align with the stringent grid performance standards European network operators enforce.

From Enlit Europe to Northern European Delivery Routes

HM POWER's European market presence extends beyond product specifications. The company participated in Enlit Europe, held in Bilbao, Spain — one of the continent's leading power and energy events — bringing its SF6-free technology directly to European grid industry stakeholders. That kind of active market engagement complements a logistics footprint that has been operational since 2010, when HM POWER began its first sustained exports to Northern European customers. The manufacturing facility in Foshan's Shunde Science and Technology Industrial Park sits within Guangdong Province's industrial corridor, within reach of multiple major southern China ports. That proximity reduces ocean freight transit times to European ports noticeably compared to inland Chinese manufacturing locations, which matters when project schedules are tight.

The Credentials European Buyers Prioritize

European infrastructure procurement processes routinely require documentary evidence of management system compliance. HM POWER holds TÜV Rheinland certification across three management systems: quality management (ISO 9001), environmental management (ISO 14001), and occupational health and safety management (ISO 18001). CE marking accompanies the product lineup. These credentials do not simply satisfy procurement checklists. TÜV Rheinland certification, in particular, reflects an independent third-party audit of the company's production processes, quality controls, and management infrastructure — the kind of verification that European utility procurement teams and project developers routinely require before approving a supplier for inclusion on an approved vendor list.

A Global R&D Team Behind the Factory Floor

Understanding the technical foundation behind HM POWER 's products requires looking at who developed them. The company's R&D headquarters is based in Sweden — a country that consistently ranks among the top nations globally for technological innovation. The technical team draws on professionals who spent careers at leading multinational electrical equipment companies. Senior R&D figures include engineers with nearly 30 years of RMU and compact transformer substation development experience at ABB, a former ABB Group Deputy President who led the well-known C20/T50 R&D program, and a former ABB SafeRing chief designer. Other team members bring materials science and electrical engineering expertise from ABB and Italian VEI Group backgrounds. The collective experience embedded in this team explains how a Foshan-based manufacturer developed a switchgear family that speaks to European grid standards at the engineering level — not as an adapted domestic product, but as one conceived from the outset for international market requirements.

What European Distributors and Grid Developers Should Consider

For European distributors, grid developers, or utility procurement teams evaluating supply chain options, HM POWER's service structure offers concrete support across the full project lifecycle. The company assigns dedicated engineers to each project from planning through post-installation. Pre-project assessments cover operating environment, load profiles, installation constraints, and operator maintenance capability — factors that determine whether equipment performs as specified once deployed. On-site commissioning support and operator training are available. Equipment upgrade consultation for sites transitioning from legacy SF6 installations adds further practical value. Together, these service elements reduce the execution risk that often concerns procurement teams when working with a new supplier for the first time.

The combination of a technically rigorous SF6-free product range, a European-experienced R&D team, an established export infrastructure, and internationally recognized compliance credentials positions HM POWER as a supplier worth serious evaluation for European grid projects requiring F-Gas Regulation compliant medium voltage switchgear.

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About Us

HM Power was established in 2009, focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of green and intelligent distribution network equipment. The original 12kV and 24kV atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulated switchgear has met the demand for green and highly reliable power supply in the new energy era, ensuring the construction and application of highly reliable distribution networks. The product has over ten years of mature application cases in Europe.