Foshan, Guangdong, China - November 28, 2026

How China Atmospheric Pressure Sealed Nature-Air Insulated Switchgear Supplier Redefines Green MV Distribution

The distribution switchgear industry is undergoing a genuine environmental reckoning. Regulators in Europe and beyond are tightening restrictions on fluorinated gases, and the market has responded with a wave of so-called "green" alternatives — from synthetic gas blends to pressurized dry air systems. Yet not all eco-friendly technologies carry the same operational implications, and the differences matter greatly over a device's 20-to-30-year lifecycle. As a dedicated China Atmospheric Pressure Sealed Nature-Air Insulated Switchgear Supplier, HM POWER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. has developed the ASNA platform around a fundamentally different approach — one that diverges from every other current alternative at the level of basic physical principle.

What Does "Eco-Friendly Switchgear" Actually Mean, and Why Do the Differences Between Technologies Matter?

When engineers evaluate switchgear for a new distribution network or a replacement cycle, the term "eco-friendly" is now applied to a broad range of products. SF6 is being phased out under F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573. In its place, the market offers several competing approaches: synthetic gas mixtures such as g³ (a fluoronitrile-based blend), clean air or processed dry air under elevated pressure, CO2-based insulation systems, and pure vacuum designs.

What all of these alternatives share — with one exception — is a departure from natural air as the insulation medium and a reliance on either pressure above atmospheric or artificial gas composition. A g³ gas system substitutes one engineered fluorinated compound for another, retaining the need for sealed pressure monitoring and specialist handling. Compressed dry air systems eliminate fluorinated gases but still operate at pressures significantly above atmospheric, meaning that gas tightness, pressure decay measurement, and periodic gas replenishment remain operational realities. Clean air systems that process and compress ambient air still require the same pressure integrity infrastructure as SF6 — the gas changed, but the management burden did not.

ASNA switchgear takes none of these paths. It uses unmodified natural air — the ambient atmosphere — as its primary insulation medium, and it operates at atmospheric pressure. That single principle eliminates an entire category of operational obligation.

The Core Technical Difference: Natural Air at Atmospheric Pressure vs. Processed or Pressurized Alternatives

The phrase "atmospheric pressure sealed" in ASNA's name carries precise engineering meaning. The sealed cabinet maintains equal pressure inside and outside the enclosure at all times. This is not a minor design variation — it is a structural departure from every pressurized alternative on the market today.

In a pressurized system, pressure integrity is a constant operational concern. A slow leak is not merely a gas consumption issue; it is a progressive insulation degradation event. That is why pressurized systems require continuous or periodic pressure monitoring, defined leak thresholds, and contingency procedures for depressurization events. Each of these requirements translates into installed monitoring hardware, field service visits, calibration schedules, and the retained cost of maintaining certified gas handling personnel.

ASNA contains no pressurized medium to monitor. The cabinet is sealed against the entry of dust, solid particles, salt fog, and humidity — achieving IP65 protection for the fully sealed tank — but the pressure inside is never elevated above the surrounding environment. There is no pressure to lose, no pressure sensor to calibrate, and no decay threshold to manage. The result is a switchgear solution that is maintenance-free across its entire lifecycle in the most literal sense: not maintenance-reduced, but maintenance-free with respect to the insulation medium itself.

Why the Insulation Medium Choice Has Consequences for Leakage Risk and Safety

The leakage question in pressurized switchgear is not merely a compliance issue — it has direct implications for network reliability and field safety. In SF6 systems, a significant leak can trigger loss of insulation integrity and require emergency switching or de-energization. In synthetic gas alternatives, the environmental and safety profile of the leaked gas must also be considered. Even compressed clean air systems require procedures for uncontrolled pressure release events.

ASNA eliminates leakage risk at a structural level. Because the insulation medium is ordinary air at ambient pressure, a breach in cabinet integrity does not compromise insulation in the same way a pressurized gas escape would. The sealed cabinet's filtration and pressure-balancing functions prevent contaminants from entering while ensuring the internal environment remains stable. A cabinet that maintains pressure equilibrium with its surroundings cannot leak insulation gas — because there is no pressurized insulation gas to leak.

Additionally, ASNA's single-phase insulation structure design eradicates the risk of internal arcing between phases, a failure mode that can occur in shared-medium enclosures where insulation degradation in one phase can create a discharge path to another. That internal architecture, combined with optimized electric field distribution to reduce charge concentration, contributes directly to the operational safety record of the platform.

What Atmospheric Pressure Design Means for Delivery Lead Times and Total Cost

Beyond the operational and environmental advantages, the ASNA insulation approach has practical supply chain implications that are rarely discussed in product literature. Systems that rely on specialized synthetic gases depend on controlled supply chains for those gases — chains that can introduce procurement lead times, regional availability constraints, and price volatility. Pressurized systems also require pre-delivery gas filling procedures and transport regulations for pressurized equipment.

ASNA requires none of this. Because the insulation medium is natural air, there is no gas to procure, no pre-fill process to schedule, and no pressurized transport classification to manage. This simplifies the manufacturing and shipping process sufficiently to reduce delivery lead times compared to pressurized alternatives — a meaningful advantage for project timelines where switchgear delivery sits on the critical path.

For lifecycle cost, the arithmetic is straightforward. A 20-year network asset that requires no gas pressure monitoring hardware, no periodic gas density checks, no certified handling personnel, no gas replenishment events, and no specialist end-of-life gas recovery incurs a structurally lower total cost of ownership than any pressurized alternative — regardless of whether that alternative uses SF6, g³, clean air, or CO2. The maintenance savings compound across the number of units deployed and the years of service life.

Proven Technical Performance Across ASNA's 12kV and 24kV Product Range

HM POWER's ASNA platform is available in both 12kV and 24kV variants, with rated currents of 630A and 1250A, covering the full range of secondary distribution applications from urban cable networks to industrial ring mains. All configurations share the same core technical attributes: rated short-time withstand current of 20kA, E2-grade earthing capacity on the line-side three-position disconnector, vacuum arc-extinguishing technology for switching operations, and IP65 protection for the fully sealed tank.

The platform's modularity — supporting circuit-breaker units in single (B), double (BB), and triple (BBB) configurations, along with metering, busbar PT, and bus section units — allows it to be configured for a wide range of network topologies without departing from the core ASNA insulation architecture. Each configuration retains the full advantage of atmospheric pressure operation: no gas monitoring, no leakage risk, no specialist maintenance obligation, and full compliance with F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573 without the management burden that other gas-alternative technologies still carry.

As distribution operators evaluate their long-term network investment strategy, the choice of switchgear insulation technology is increasingly a lifecycle decision rather than a procurement specification. ASNA's use of natural air at atmospheric pressure — not processed air, not synthetic gas, not compressed medium of any kind — represents a genuinely different answer to the eco-friendly switchgear question: one that removes rather than replaces the operational burden of pressurized insulation management.

For technical specifications and product documentation across the full ASNA range, visit .

About Us

HM Power was established in 2009, focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of green and intelligent distribution network equipment. The original 12kV and 24kV atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulated switchgear has met the demand for green and highly reliable power supply in the new energy era, ensuring the construction and application of highly reliable distribution networks. The product has over ten years of mature application cases in Europe.