Foshan, Guangdong, China - November 28, 2026

Technical Benchmark: China Maintenance-Free Medium Voltage RMU Supplier Standards for Industrial Parks

Selecting medium voltage switchgear for an industrial park involves a different set of trade-offs than choosing equipment for a commercial building or a utility substation. Industrial parks concentrate heterogeneous loads — manufacturing lines, cold-chain logistics, warehousing systems, and administrative facilities — within a single power infrastructure boundary. Any unplanned outage translates immediately into quantifiable production losses. Yet maintenance access is often restricted, qualified personnel are limited on site, and expansion requirements arrive unpredictably. These pressures collectively raise the bar for what a ring main unit needs to deliver. Understanding those requirements in concrete technical terms helps procurement teams evaluate what a capable China Maintenance-Free Medium Voltage RMU Supplier should actually demonstrate, rather than simply claim. The following six benchmarks reflect the standards that industrial park operators consistently encounter in practice.

Benchmark 1 — Insulation System Integrity: Eliminating Arc-Flash Risk in Enclosed Industrial Environments

Industrial park substations frequently sit adjacent to or inside production buildings. Space is tight. Personnel pass through regularly. In that context, arc-flash events carry consequences far exceeding those in open outdoor switchyards — equipment damage, production halt, and direct safety risk to personnel.

The relevant technical question, therefore, is not whether an RMU has an insulation system, but whether its insulation design structurally eliminates the conditions under which inter-phase arc-flash develops. A single-phase insulating structure addresses this at the engineering level. Each phase is physically isolated from the others, cutting off the inter-phase fault current pathway that leads to arc-flash. HM POWER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. builds this structure into its 12kV 630A and 12kV 1250A ASNA product lines as a core design element, not an optional feature. Combined with an IP65-rated fully sealed tank, the system prevents external contaminants — dust, particulates, salt fog — from entering the insulation zone. In harsh industrial environments, that dual protection matters considerably.

Benchmark 2 — Maintenance-Free Performance: Calculating the Full Lifecycle Cost of Gas Management

Industrial park operations teams typically lack SF6 gas handling certification. Annual leak detection, pressure monitoring records, certified personnel management, and specialist gas recovery at decommissioning each generate real cost. Across a 25-year asset lifecycle, those costs frequently exceed the original equipment purchase price. True maintenance-free performance, therefore, demands evaluation across the full ownership period rather than within warranty bounds alone.

Atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulation eliminates gas management costs categorically. The sealed cabinet operates at the same pressure as the surrounding environment. No pressure differential exists to drive leakage. Throughout the entire service life, no gas replenishment, no pressure monitoring, and no specialist disposal procedures apply. The 12kV ASNA series reaches a circuit breaker mechanical life of 10,000 operating cycles and an isolator and earthing switch life of 3,000 operations each. That durability extends the interval between any mechanical attention requirements considerably, reducing the operational burden on site teams whose primary focus is production continuity, not switchgear management.

Benchmark 3 — Space Efficiency and Installation Flexibility: Fitting Within Existing Substation Constraints

Industrial park distribution rooms are often dimensioned at the construction stage and fixed. Later equipment changes must work within those boundaries. An RMU that demands excessive clearance or constrains cable routing creates installation complications that delay projects and limit future modification options.

The 12kV 630A ASNA unit requires only 80cm of front operating clearance. Cable installation uses bottom-entry and bottom-exit routing, compatible with the vertical cable tray layouts standard in industrial buildings. The structure supports wall-adjacent installation, maximizing usable floor area within the substation room. The modular unit family — spanning single circuit breaker units, two-in-one and three-in-one CB combinations, busbar sectionliser units, metering units, and PT units — allows engineers to assemble configurations matched precisely to the site topology without custom manufacturing lead times. Critically, the compact dimensions do not reflect a compromise in insulation performance. They result from the single-phase insulating structure's inherent reduction in required inter-phase safety distances.

Benchmark 4 — Load Capacity Scalability: Matching Equipment Specification to Expansion Plans

Industrial parks rarely maintain static power demand profiles. New tenants arrive, production lines upgrade, electric vehicle charging infrastructure expands. Selecting current ratings based solely on today's load means facing premature equipment replacement within years. The correct approach involves projecting demand across the planned asset lifecycle and choosing between available configurations accordingly.

The 12kV ASNA series provides both 630A and 1250A rated current configurations within a shared modular architecture. The 630A variant serves multi-tenant light industrial parks at moderate load densities. The 1250A configuration addresses heavier loads — large-scale manufacturing facilities, parks incorporating high-power processing equipment, or sites planning electrification of industrial processes. Both configurations use compatible unit types, meaning a park that begins with 630A infrastructure retains the option to upgrade to 1250A ratings without replacing the entire distribution system.

The Tianjin Airport Logistics Park demonstrates how this scalability operates under real industrial conditions. That project implemented a petal-shaped distributed network — China's largest of its kind — serving a mixed-load environment spanning cold-chain warehousing, cargo sorting centers, and air freight terminals. Dynamic load balancing across the network's five independent zones reduced peak load stress by 40%, extending transformer and switchgear service life by an estimated eight years. The park's five-year expansion plan allows additional zones to be integrated within approximately two months per addition — compared to six or more months under conventional network expansion approaches. That speed of expandability directly supports the business case for industrial park operators managing phased tenant and operational growth.

Benchmark 5 — Environmental Adaptability: Sustaining Performance Across Industrial Dust, Humidity, and Temperature Conditions

Foundries, chemical processors, food production facilities, and textile manufacturers generate environmental conditions that differ sharply from the controlled environments inside commercial buildings. Dust conducts electricity across contaminated surfaces. Moisture lowers insulation resistance. Corrosive gases attack contact materials. Temperature cycling fatigues sealing components. Traditional gas-insulated equipment faces compounded risk when multiple stressors combine, because each factor that degrades sealing integrity also accelerates the consequences of the others.

The atmospheric pressure sealed design removes the sealing integrity dependency from the performance equation. Because internal and external pressures are equal, temperature-driven volume changes produce no leakage pressure. The IP65 tank rating blocks particle and moisture ingress across sustained exposure. The built-in air filtration and pressure balance mechanism maintains clean internal conditions regardless of external atmospheric contamination. Since 2010, over 50,000 units of the 12kV ASNA series have operated across Asia, Europe, and Africa — including high-altitude environments, coastal salt-fog regions, and high-humidity industrial zones. None of those units have recorded faults attributable to environmental insulation failure. That operational record across diverse industrial geographies carries more practical weight than laboratory certification alone.

Benchmark 6 — Regulatory Forward Compatibility: Avoiding the Compliance Liability Embedded in Today's Procurement Decision

Equipment purchased for an industrial park in 2025 will remain in service through the mid-2040s. F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573 has already set phase-out timelines for SF6 across European markets. Similar regulatory trajectories are developing in other regions. An industrial park operator selecting SF6-based equipment today locks in a compliance management obligation — and potentially a forced mid-life replacement — that compounds in cost as regulations tighten. Selecting atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulation eliminates that trajectory entirely. No fluorinated gas of any kind is present in the system. There is nothing to track, nothing to monitor, and no specialist recovery requirement at decommissioning. The ASNA series has held standard procurement status in both State Grid Corporation of China and China Southern Power Grid catalogs since 2017. The same technology carries CE marking and TÜV Rheinland certification for European deployment contexts. That dual-market compliance coverage means industrial park operators in both regulatory environments start from a verified clean baseline rather than managing a deferred liability.

Applying these six benchmarks systematically to supplier evaluation converts a complex procurement decision into a structured comparison of verifiable technical claims. Each benchmark targets a dimension of industrial park reality — safety, lifecycle cost, spatial constraint, scalability, environmental durability, and regulatory exposure — that determines whether distribution infrastructure becomes a stable operational foundation or a recurring source of unplanned cost and risk.

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About Us

HM Power was established in 2009, focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of green and intelligent distribution network equipment. The original 12kV and 24kV atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulated switchgear has met the demand for green and highly reliable power supply in the new energy era, ensuring the construction and application of highly reliable distribution networks. The product has over ten years of mature application cases in Europe.