Foshan, Guangdong, China - November 28, 2026

Top Features of HM POWER as a China Top 24kV Atmospheric Pressure Sealed Nature-Air Insulated RMU Factory

The global imperative to phase out sulfur hexafluoride from electrical infrastructure has reshaped procurement priorities across medium-voltage power distribution. Across Europe, the Middle East, and markets undergoing rapid grid modernization, engineers face a narrowing window to adopt gas-free switchgear that genuinely performs under real operational conditions. Against this backdrop, HM POWER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. has established itself as a China top 24kV Atmospheric Pressure Sealed Nature-Air insulated RMU manufacturer, built on a technology architecture that differs fundamentally from pressurized alternatives. Rather than substituting one insulating medium for another, the ASNA platform rethinks the insulation premise entirely — using ambient air at atmospheric pressure, sealed within a maintenance-free cabinet designed to serve the full equipment lifecycle without scheduled gas intervention.

Beyond SF6 Alternatives — Why Atmospheric Pressure Sealed Nature-Air Insulation Represents a Structural Breakthrough

The current landscape of SF6 replacement technologies falls into three broad categories: elevated-pressure dry air, solid epoxy encapsulation, and alternative gas mixtures such as fluoronitrile or fluoroketone blends. Each carries inherent trade-offs. Pressurized systems require ongoing leak monitoring and dedicated gas handling infrastructure. Solid insulation can present challenges in thermal dissipation and field repairability. Alternative gas blends often retain measurable global warming potential despite their marketing positioning. HM POWER's ASNA technology sidesteps these constraints by maintaining atmospheric pressure equilibrium — the internal cabinet pressure matches the surrounding environment at all times. No pressure differential exists to monitor, manage, or maintain. Dust, salt fog, and airborne particles cannot penetrate the sealed enclosure. The insulation architecture delivers environmental simplicity alongside operational clarity, and neither characteristic requires a trade-off against the other.

Deconstructing the 24kV 1250A ASNA RMU — Engineering Design Philosophy Behind the Parameters

The 24kV 1250A ASNA Switchgear/RMU sits at the top of HM POWER's sealed air product line. Its rated short-circuit breaking current reaches 25kA, and the rated peak withstand current stands at 63kA — parameters that reflect design intent for grids where fault levels run high and reliability margins cannot be compromised. The fully sealed tank achieves IP65 protection, while the external enclosure maintains IP4X. The circuit breaker delivers a mechanical endurance of 10,000 operations, and the earthing switch carries an E2 electrical endurance classification. Perhaps the most consequential design feature is the single-phase insulation structure. By isolating each phase within independent insulating compartments, the design eliminates the electrical conditions that allow inter-phase arcing — a recognized failure mode in conventional switchgear at this voltage level. This is not a passive safety measure; it removes the physical preconditions for fault propagation altogether.

The Zero-Maintenance Promise — Lifecycle Cost Analysis of HM POWER's Sealed Air Platform

Conventional gas-insulated switchgear generates operational costs well beyond its purchase price. Pressure testing schedules, gas replenishment logistics, specialist handling equipment, and end-of-life disposal obligations accumulate steadily across a 20-to-30-year asset lifespan. The ASNA platform removes these cost categories from the operational equation. No pressure monitoring infrastructure is required. No gas refilling procedures interrupt maintenance windows. The E2-rated earthing switch sustains 3,000 mechanical operations without performance degradation. For asset managers evaluating total cost of ownership, these characteristics represent a quantifiable financial advantage. The atmospheric pressure design also prevents the gradual insulation deterioration that occurs when gas pressure inside conventional cabinets drops below threshold — a silent reliability risk that the ASNA architecture inherently avoids.

Factory-Grade Intelligence — How HM POWER Embeds Smart Grid Readiness into Hardware Architecture

Distribution network operators increasingly demand equipment that integrates with monitoring platforms, not simply equipment that switches reliably. HM POWER builds this capability into the product architecture rather than treating digitalization as an afterthought. The intelligent switchgear configuration supports optional smart sensors — including partial discharge detection and thermal measurement modules — without structural modification to the base unit. This factory-level readiness shortens integration timelines for smart grid deployments. At the network level, HM POWER's Decentralized Self-Healing System Solution extends intelligence to topology management. The solution supports automatic fault detection, isolation, and supply restoration at the distribution ring level, reducing outage duration without dependence on centralized control systems. Together, these two layers of intelligence provide a scalable foundation for distribution automation projects of varying scope.

Compliance as a Competitive Moat — EU F-Gas Regulation 2024/573 and What It Means for Global Buyers

The European Union's F-Gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573 establishes binding phase-down requirements for SF6 use in new electrical switchgear. For buyers sourcing equipment destined for European markets — or for regions increasingly mirroring EU regulatory frameworks — compliance has become a procurement filter, not a preference. HM POWER's ASNA products satisfy these requirements by design. The exclusion of SF6 and all compound insulating gases forms the foundational premise of the entire ASNA platform, not a feature added in response to regulatory pressure. As implementation timelines tighten across Europe and in policy-aligned markets, specifying compliant equipment from the outset eliminates future retrofit costs and potential project delays. This regulatory alignment gives procurement teams a sourcing rationale that holds value well beyond current contract cycles.

Proven in the Field — Landmark Projects That Benchmark HM POWER's Manufacturing Credentials

Technical specifications gain credibility only through field performance. HM POWER's switchgear has operated within some of China's most demanding infrastructure environments. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics placed power distribution equipment under zero-tolerance reliability conditions across multiple high-profile venues. The Five-Hundred-Meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope required absolute electrical stability at a remote site where maintenance access is limited and electromagnetic interference must remain minimal. State Grid's headquarter building demanded distribution equipment meeting China's highest national grid reliability standards. Each project tested product performance, manufacturing consistency, and delivery execution simultaneously. These deployments offer independent, traceable evidence of the factory's operational capabilities across varied and exacting project conditions.

From Factory Floor to Global Delivery — HM POWER's End-to-End Service Framework

HM POWER was founded in 2009 and operates from Foshan, Guangdong Province — an established manufacturing hub with direct access to Southeast China's port infrastructure. The company holds TÜV Rheinland certification across quality, environmental, and occupational health management systems. International export to Northern European markets began in 2010, establishing over fifteen years of documented delivery and post-installation support experience. Each project receives a dedicated engineer responsible for load assessment, installation planning, commissioning supervision, and operator training. Equipment upgrading services assist customers transitioning from legacy systems to the ASNA platform without full replacement cycles. This structured service model treats delivery and technical support as core components of the product offering, reflecting a factory built for long-term supply partnerships across global distribution infrastructure projects.

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About Us

HM Power was established in 2009, focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of green and intelligent distribution network equipment. The original 12kV and 24kV atmospheric pressure sealed nature-air insulated switchgear has met the demand for green and highly reliable power supply in the new energy era, ensuring the construction and application of highly reliable distribution networks. The product has over ten years of mature application cases in Europe.