MENAFN - GetNews) Innovative Massage Therapy has released an educational guide for clients in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Sandoval County and Santa Fe who want relief from stress and muscle tension and a first session built around their needs.

Albuquerque, United States - Nov. 28, 2026 - When your shoulders creep toward your ears and your neck only turns so far, the fastest route to relief seems to be the first open appointment. Innovative Massage Therapy, an Albuquerque practice led by Katrina Smith, today released a five-question guide that helps clients settle the details of a session before they get on the table. The guide is educational material. It is not a clinical study or a consumer survey.

Key Facts The guide covers five questions: your main goal, your health history, your problem areas, how the session adjusts to your feedback, and who answers your booking questions. For general stress and muscle tension with no specific injury, the practice suggests starting with one massage every one to two weeks, depending on the situation. Innovative Massage Therapy serves clients across Bernalillo County, Sandoval County and Santa Fe. Katrina Smith is a Licensed Massage Therapist in New Mexico and a member of the Associated Bodywork & Massage Professionals (ABMP). She has practiced for over 20 years.

Why the Questions Come Before the Booking A search for "massage near me" returns names, photos and open times. It can't show how one therapist works compared with another. Two 60-minute sessions can feel very different, because pressure, pace and areas of focus depend on the client's needs and the therapist's professional assessment.

The guide starts with your goal. Relaxation, relief from tight muscles and general comfort each call for a different session, and sharing that goal allows the therapist to focus on that outcome.

An experienced massage therapist can often recognize areas of tension and patterns of discomfort through observation and hands-on assessment. Sharing your goals and relevant health history helps ensure that the therapist understands your expectations, considers important health information and develops an approach aligned with your needs.

The other four questions follow the same logic. Which health conditions does your therapist need to know about? Which areas bother you most today? How will the session change if something feels like too much? Who will you speak with at booking, and will that person be the one who treats you?

"Your health history sets the safety limits," the guide states. Sharing relevant information before the session helps the therapist consider any necessary precautions and maintain an accurate record. It also creates an opportunity to discuss treatment goals and provide guidance based on the therapist's professional assessment.

Answers to common client questions are also available on the practice's website.

Fall and the Body Fall brings cooler days and shifting weather to Bernalillo County. When temperatures drop, many people hunch their shoulders and hold one posture for hours. A muscle held in a shortened position starts to ache, and the body often compensates by recruiting other tissues to do the work.

People come in when they're already tense and sore. You don't need to wait that long.

What This Looks Like in Practice Consider an office worker with tight neck and shoulders and a sore lower back who books a session and asks only for "firm pressure." With no stated goal, the therapist has to decide between broad work for general relief and focused work on a particular area.

An experienced therapist can assess areas of tension through observation and hands-on work, while understanding the client's goals helps determine which approach best aligns with the desired outcome. Discussing relevant health history also ensures that important considerations are addressed before treatment begins.

Pacing matters too. For general stress and muscle tension, the practice may recommend starting with one massage every one to two weeks, depending on the situation, to help support ongoing relief. By the time many people book, they're already carrying significant tension. Tissue that has been tight for weeks may tighten again after a single session, so regularly scheduled visits can help maintain progress. As comfort and mobility improve, the interval between sessions may be extended based on individual needs.

Massage therapy has limits. It doesn't replace medical evaluation, and results vary from person to person. If you have sudden, severe or unexplained pain, see a physician first. If you want a specific technique such as deep tissue or sports massage, confirm it when you book.

To book your appointment with Innovative Massage Therapy, visit the website.

About Innovative Massage Therapy

Innovative Massage Therapy is an Albuquerque, New Mexico practice offering professional massage therapy designed to help clients relax, rejuvenate and heal. Led by Katrina Smith, a Licensed Massage Therapist with over 20 years of experience, the practice serves clients across Bernalillo County, Sandoval County and Santa Fe.