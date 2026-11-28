MENAFN - GetNews) Birch Solutions Helps Established Businesses Find Where Leads Leak Before They Buy More The marketing and AI automation company offers simple AI agents, revenue-ready websites, funnels, and a free virtual consult to US businesses whose growth has outpaced their systems.

Maplewood, US - Nov. 28, 2026 - Birch Solutions, a marketing strategy and AI automation company working with businesses across the United States, today highlighted its work helping established businesses uncover revenue leaks, simplify their technology, and put practical AI and automation to use. The company reports that 79% of leads never become customers. Birch Solutions says that gap is where the most recoverable revenue sits for owners who have already paid to generate interest.

Key Facts Who: Birch Solutions, with speaker and expert Lisa Zufall What: Revenue-ready websites, funnels, automations, and simple AI agents, plus speaking and workshops on AI marketing When: Available now, announced November 18, 2026 Where: Businesses across the United States Why: 79% of leads never become customers, according to Birch Solutions Next step: Schedule a free virtual consult at birch-solutions

Why a full calendar can hide a problem

A busy week feels like proof that the marketing works. It can also mean the business is paying for more interest than it can follow up on. When 79% of leads never become customers, the question for an owner is rarely "how do I get more leads?" It's "what happens to the ones I already have?"

Birch Solutions starts there. Spending more on traffic sends additional people into the same process, so any weak handoff simply gets more traffic. The company's work focuses on the points where interest turns into a conversation, and a conversation turns into a customer.

What a leak tends to look like

Consider a typical case. A growing company adds a second salesperson and a new ad channel. Inquiries now arrive by web form, phone, text, and social message. A prospect submits a request in the evening, nobody owns the reply, and the message sits until morning. By then a competitor has answered. The owner sees a healthy lead count and a thin close rate, and the instinct is to buy more leads.

Technology can compound this. A form feeds one tool, a calendar lives in another, and someone retypes the details into a third. Every retyped record is a chance for a lead to drop, and nobody notices because each tool reports that it did its own job.

Weak trust and unclear proof cause a different kind of leak. A prospect who can't quickly see evidence that a business delivers, or what the next step is, often moves on without saying a word.

How Birch Solutions approaches it

Birch Solutions works with established businesses to find where leads drop, then closes those gaps with tools sized to the problem. Depending on the leak, that may be a revenue-ready website and funnel with automated follow-up, built so visitors see proof and a clear next step. It may be simple AI agents that handle research, email, web, social, and nurture tasks that otherwise land on someone's evening to-do list.

The company describes its approach as practical, human-first AI, minus the hype. The aim is to free owners and teams to spend time on the conversations that close business, and to post less and convert more.

Realistic expectations

Automation doesn't repair a weak offer or a pricing problem, and it only works when the team uses what gets built. Results depend on the business's sales process and on how consistently follow-up happens once systems are running. Birch Solutions doesn't promise a specific outcome or timeline. What a close look at the lead path provides is visibility: owners can see which handoff is costing them customers and fix that one first, instead of guessing.

Speaking and workshops

Birch Solutions also offers speaking and workshops on AI marketing tactics, funnel tips and tools, and building online credibility. Lisa Zufall can be booked as a speaker for events, giving organizers a working look at how businesses can use AI without the buzzwords.

Next step

Business owners who want a second set of eyes on where their leads go can schedule a free virtual consult at birch-solutions.

About Birch Solutions

Birch Solutions is a marketing strategy and AI automation company that helps established businesses across the United States uncover revenue leaks, simplify technology, and implement practical AI and automation. It builds revenue-ready websites, funnels, and automations, sets up simple AI agents for research, email, web, social, and nurture, and delivers speaking and workshops on AI marketing.