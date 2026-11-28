Asheville, NC, USA - Nov. 28, 2026 - As breathwork gains attention as a tool for managing stress and supporting well-being, understanding which techniques are appropriate has become increasingly important. Consciously Exhale: The Power of Breath examines how breathing habits influence physical and emotional health, emphasizing the importance of functional breathing, individual needs, and safe practice.

Drawing on traditional yoga practices and contemporary respiratory research, the book examines the relationship between breathing patterns, nervous system regulation, cardiovascular function, and emotional resilience. It addresses how everyday stress, anxiety, and unconscious breath-holding can interfere with natural breathing rhythms, while offering practical approaches to developing greater respiratory awareness.

A central focus is the importance of conscious exhalation rather than simply increasing the volume of inhaled air. The discussion also distinguishes between calming and stimulating breathing techniques, explaining why certain practices may be unsuitable for individuals with particular health conditions or breathing difficulties.



Functional Breathing: Examines common breathing disturbances and methods for developing healthier respiratory habits.

Nasal Breathing: Explores its relationship with respiratory efficiency, diaphragm function, and overall well-being.

Breath Awareness: Introduces self-assessment exercises and methods for monitoring breathing patterns.

Nervous System Regulation: Discusses breathing techniques associated with relaxation, emotional balance, and stress management. Traditional and Modern Approaches: Integrates pranayama, coherent breathing, and contemporary respiratory training while addressing safety considerations.

By combining physiological understanding with mindful breathing practices, the book offers a structured approach to examining the connection between breath, health, and emotional well-being. Its emphasis on informed practice makes it relevant to individuals interested in yoga, stress management, and mind-body awareness.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

With over 40 years of expertise in yoga and functional anatomy, Lillah Schwartz guides students and teachers to experience the physical benefits, deep healing, heart resonance, and spiritual awakening that yoga offers. A C-IAYT certified yoga therapist, Lillah created several online courses for YogaU Online, produced three DVDs for back care in national distribution, and authored her first book in 2017, Healing Our Backs with Yoga. She expanded her years of training in the Iyengar method to include the modern renaissance of breathwork combined with traditional yoga practices. Lillah took a deep dive into the practice and study of breath to heal herself of a heart condition. On her journey, she discovered a new understanding of the bridge between body, mind, and spirit and has become a Certified Oxygen Advantage Trainer. She looks forward to sharing this information with you.

BOOK AVAILABILITY:

The book is available for readers interested in understanding functional breathing, stress management, and the connection between breath and overall well-being.

Amazon US:

Amazon UK:

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AND INFORMATION:

Official Website: Explore educational resources, yoga practices, and further insights into conscious breathing.

YouTube Channel: Access educational videos, yoga guidance, and breathing-related content.

@LillahSchwartz