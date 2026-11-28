MENAFN - GetNews) The Summit facility helps pet owners prepare for holiday travel with guidance on service fit, client registration, orientation, direct communication, boarding policies, and airport convenience.

SUMMIT, N.J. - Nov. 28, 2026 - With Thanksgiving approaching and December travel plans underway, dog owners across Chatham, Hoboken, Jersey City, Livingston, Madison, Maplewood, Millburn, Montclair, Morristown, New Providence, New York City, Nutley, Short Hills, Springfield, Summit, and Westfield are arranging care for their pets while away.

VIPuppy Spa, a Summit, New Jersey dog care facility offering off-leash group daycare, overnight boarding with spa-like amenities, bathing, and grooming, has released a five-question checklist to help owners prepare for holiday boarding.

The checklist reflects VIPuppy Spa's established onboarding requirements, daily care approach, and communication practices. It provides practical guidance rather than a survey or statistical study.

Key Facts

VIPuppy Spa is located less than 15 minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport, making it convenient for holiday travelers. New clients submit a contact form, create their own client portal profile, and provide required vaccination information before orientation. Clients can manage profiles through the VIPuppy Spa app for Apple and Android or the online client login. VIPuppy Spa provides a virtual facility tour experience, including a video tour shown in the lobby. Dogs must successfully complete orientation and at least three daycare visits, including one with a meal, before overnight boarding. Boarding stays longer than three to four nights require an overnight trial. Owners receive updates through direct text messages or phone calls rather than the client app. Services include supervised off-leash group daycare, overnight boarding, bathing, and grooming.

The Flight Is Booked. The Dog's Plan Often Isn't.

For owners traveling during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's, waiting until the last minute to arrange pet care can make the process more difficult.

At VIPuppy Spa, new dogs must complete an established onboarding process before their first overnight reservation, including client registration, vaccination verification, orientation, and introductory daycare visits.

A quiet dog is not automatically a comfortable dog, and not every dog enjoys the same activities. Understanding individual needs helps determine whether the facility's camp-style environment is an appropriate fit.

Five Questions to Settle Before You Book

Which service fits your pup?

VIPuppy Spa offers off-leash group daycare, overnight boarding, bathing, and full-service grooming.

Its camp-style daycare program provides supervised group socialization for dogs comfortable in that environment.

Overnight boarding combines daytime activities, feeding, and rest with spa-like amenities.

Understanding which services are included in boarding rates and which are optional helps owners plan their dog's stay and budget.

2. What happens before a first reservation?

At VIPuppy Spa, the process begins with a contact form.

New clients must create their own client portal profile through the VIPuppy Spa app, available for Apple and Android, or the online client login.

The client profile must be created before orientation, allowing the team to confirm that required vaccination records and other important information are current.

Clients can view the facility through its virtual tour experience, including a video tour available in the lobby.

Once registration is complete, the dog attends orientation to determine whether the daycare environment is an appropriate fit.

Dogs who successfully complete orientation must attend at least three daycare visits, including one with a meal, before overnight boarding.

Stays longer than three to four nights also require an overnight trial.

These visits help dogs become familiar with the facility, staff, and daily routine before an extended stay.

3. How will you hear about your dog's day?

Communication is an important part of the VIPuppy Spa experience.

Rather than relying on app notifications, the facility communicates directly with owners through text messages or phone calls.

The team maintains established update schedules and provides additional communication when something requires an owner's attention.

Owners can also contact the facility directly with questions about their dogs, receiving information from the people caring for their pets.

4. Do you know the hours, prices, and house rules?

VIPuppy Spa maintains established operating hours, pricing, and policies to support a consistent care environment.

Owners should review these details before booking, particularly when coordinating drop-off and pickup around holiday travel.

Boarding rates include feeding, supervised play, and rest. Optional services such as additional enrichment, bathing, grooming, or food arrangements may involve separate charges.

Understanding policies and available services helps owners avoid unexpected costs or scheduling difficulties.

5. How long is the drive on travel days?

Travel days often involve tight schedules, luggage, airport traffic, and unexpected delays.

VIPuppy Spa's Summit location is less than 15 minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport, making it convenient for families traveling through Newark.

Owners should plan drop-off and pickup around established operating hours and allow enough time for airport travel.

What a Typical Booking Looks Like

Consider a Millburn family planning a late-December vacation with a friendly, energetic dog who has never attended VIPuppy Spa.

Rather than waiting until the week before departure, the family begins onboarding several weeks in advance.

They submit the contact form, create their client portal profile through the VIPuppy Spa app or online login, and ensure vaccination records and required information are current before orientation.

The family can view the facility through its virtual tour experience, including the lobby video tour.

Depending on the length of the boarding stay, an overnight trial may also be required.

Once these steps are completed and the dog is approved for boarding, the family can finalize the reservation.

During the stay, owners can communicate directly with the VIPuppy Spa team through text messages or phone calls.

Starting early allows the family to complete requirements and helps their dog become familiar with the environment before traveling.

Where This Matters Most

VIPuppy Spa's checklist is relevant for owners seeking more than a place for their dog to sleep.

Its camp-style environment is designed for dogs who enjoy supervised group socialization, structured daytime activities, and opportunities to rest.

The approach may appeal to families who value direct communication, clear policies, and a team that gets to know their dog before boarding.

For New York City commuters, surrounding New Jersey communities, and Newark Liberty International Airport travelers, the checklist provides practical holiday pet care guidance.

However, no boarding facility can guarantee how every dog will respond to a new environment. Some adjust quickly, while others need more time or may not enjoy group settings.

Orientation and introductory daycare requirements help determine whether VIPuppy Spa's program is an appropriate match.

How to Get Started

Dog owners planning holiday travel can visit the VIPuppy Spa website and submit the contact form.

New clients should allow sufficient time for registration, vaccination verification, orientation, introductory daycare visits, and any required overnight trial before scheduling boarding.

For information about availability, requirements, or services, contact VIPuppy Spa directly.

About VIPuppy Spa

VIPuppy Spa is a camp-style dog care facility in Summit, New Jersey, offering supervised off-leash group daycare, overnight boarding with spa-like amenities, bathing, and full-service grooming.

The facility serves Summit and surrounding New Jersey communities, with established onboarding requirements and direct communication through text messages and phone calls.

Clients can manage accounts through the VIPuppy Spa app for Apple and Android or the online client login.