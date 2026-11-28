MENAFN - GetNews) Open to singers in any genre, from acoustic country to hard rock. Real voices only: no AI

Sedona, Arizona - Nov. 28, 2026 - Zanna Records today launched a worldwide contest to find the voice of“Love Written in the Stars,” the country love song written by label founder Gianluca Zanna. Singers anywhere in the world are invited to record and submit their own cover of the song. The selected singer or band will be signed to a $10,000 contract for a single, and their recording will be produced, mixed and released by Zanna Records as the song's official release.

The contest is open to every style. Entrants can stay close to the original with nothing more than a voice and a guitar, or make the song their own in pop, soul, rock, or full hard rock.

The one rule that can't be bent: the performance must be real.

No AI technology may be used to generate, clone or alter the vocal or the instruments.

Each entry must be uploaded to YouTube, with the link sent to...

Built on a haunting minor-key progression with acoustic guitars and pedal steel, it has drawn a strong response from listeners since its instrumental versions appeared on YouTube.

“This song is about finding the one you were meant for, even if they're on the other side of the world,” said Gianluca Zanna, founder and CEO of Zanna Records.

“It feels right to find its voice the same way. I don't care if you are in Nashville, Naples or Nairobi, or if you sing country or heavy rock. If the song moves you and you can move us, we want to hear you.”

How to Enter



Listen to the original version:

Record your cover in any genre, with your own real voice. Live instruments, a backing track or the official instrumentals are all welcome.

Upload your cover to YouTube and send the link to ... by March 15, 2027. Full rules, eligibility and terms are on the contest page.

The Prize



A $10,000 recording contract for a single with Zanna Records

The winning recording professionally produced, mixed and mastered by Zanna Records

Worldwide release by Zanna Records as the official version of“Love Written in the Stars” Promotion through Zanna Records' radio network, which has reached more than 500 stations in 99 countries

Hear the Song



Hear the song:

Instrumental version with saxophone: Chill Remix:

About:

Zanna Records, an independent music label founded by Gianluca Zanna in December 2022, operates from an off-grid ranch in the Arizona wilderness. It has quickly amassed a diverse catalog featuring more than 200 original compositions across genres like Classical, Pop, EDM, and Rock.