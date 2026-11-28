MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 8th Corps reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians have set up a logistics hu seven kilometres from the Ukrainian border. It seems they reckoned no one would notice it. But our reconnaissance drone did spot it. In the village of Snagost in the Kursk Oblast, it detected a concentration of enemy personnel and equipment,” the Airborne Forces reported.

It is noted that the target was first struck by an attack drone, followed by a HIMARS rocket.

As a result of the coordinated efforts of various units of the 8th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Airborne Assault Troops, five pieces of enemy equipment and 20 Russian invaders were neutralised.

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“Russian social media groups are already mourning the commander of the 'Bars-Kursk' volunteer unit, codenamed 'Russky', who was supposed to defend the territory from our attacks. It turns out he failed to do so,” the corps noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defence Forces recently struck a gathering point for personnel of the Russian 'Rubicon unit in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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