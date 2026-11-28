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Thailand aims to attract 11 million long-haul international visitors in 2027 and generate approximately $23 billion in tourism revenue, despite mounting challenges from rising oil prices, higher aviation costs and the conflict in the Middle East.

The target reflects Thailand's ambition to sustain growth in its tourism industry amid an increasingly challenging international travel environment.

Chiravadee Khunsub, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa) at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), forecasts that long-haul source markets will expand by around 4% in 2027.

The TAT has also maintained its 2026 target of attracting 10.7 million visitors from these markets and generating 690 billion baht in revenue. The number of arrivals is expected to reach approximately 10.77 million by the end of the year, slightly exceeding the target.

Last year, Thailand welcomed more than 32 million international tourists, making it Southeast Asia's second-most-visited country after Malaysia, which recorded approximately 42 million arrivals.

According to the TAT official, rising energy prices will be among the main challenges facing Thailand's tourism industry next year. Strong demand for international travel during the winter holiday season could push airfares higher, potentially affecting early bookings for the second and third quarters of 2027.

To achieve its targets, the TAT plans to strengthen cooperation with tourism intermediaries, particularly tour operators and travel agencies. It also intends to encourage travellers to plan their trips further in advance through promotional campaigns such as "Book Now, Travel Later."

Expanding digital services, including the use of artificial intelligence, will also form part of the strategy to attract international visitors and improve the travel experience.

Meanwhile, rising travel costs across Asia are encouraging European tourists to consider destinations closer to home. At the same time, favourable exchange rates in competing markets such as Japan and Vietnam could make their tourism products and services more attractive compared with Thailand.

These developments are adding pressure on Thailand to maintain its competitiveness through targeted marketing, stronger partnerships with international travel companies and improvements in digital tourism services.