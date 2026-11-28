Buchanan launches the GGRIT Foundation and a free 10-week classroom challenge alongside her 700-mile unsupported Antarctic ski expedition.

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Meghan Buchanan, an aerospace engineer, adventure athlete, author, and keynote speaker, departed Vail, Colorado on November 12, 2026, beginning her journey toward one of the world's most demanding feats: an unsupported ski from Hercules Inlet on the Antarctic coast to the South Pole, covering more than 700 miles across frozen terrain with no outside assistance or resupply.Buchanan is part of a three-person team making the attempt. The expedition is unsupported, meaning the team carries all food, fuel, and supplies for the entire journey, hauling sleds weighing over 150 pounds across sub-zero temperatures, high-altitude plateaus, and unpredictable Antarctic conditions. The journey is expected to take 50 to 60 days.The expedition forms a central part of Buchanan's pursuit of the Adventurers Grand Slam, which requires climbing the Seven Summits and completing unsupported expeditions to both the North and South Poles. In May 2022, she summited Mount Everest and became the first rocket scientist to climb the Seven Summits. A North Pole expedition is planned for 2027."Dyslexia gave me GGRIT," said Buchanan, who was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 7 and later with ADHD. "I want every neurodivergent young person to know that their differences are not limitations. Their choices define them."GGRIT Foundation 501(c)3 Officially AnnouncedAlongside the expedition, Buchanan has announced the official formation of the GGRIT Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to helping neurodivergent youth recognize their potential and pursue extraordinary goals.The Foundation's mission is built around the GGRIT framework: Gratitude, Growth, Resilience, Integrity, and Tenacity, with the two Gs a deliberate nod to Buchanan's own dyslexia. Through mentorship, meaningful experiences, and the GGRIT framework, the Foundation aims to help neurodivergent youth build confidence, navigate challenges, and discover their strengths.The Great Antarctica GGRIT ChallengeTo bring the expedition into classrooms, the GGRIT Foundation has launched The Great Antarctica GGRIT Challenge, a free 10-week goal-setting program designed to run parallel to Buchanan's journey across Antarctica.The program is designed with neurodivergent students in mind, minimizing heavy reading and writing tasks in favor of visual, kinesthetic, and auditory learning. Students choose one personal, academic, or creative goal, their own "South Pole," and track their progress on a goal map modeled on the route from Hercules Inlet to the South Pole, with weekly milestones and a completion certificate at the end.The challenge is recommended for middle and high school students, though educators are encouraged to adapt it for younger ages. All students are welcome, with neurotypical students equally encouraged to participate and build awareness of neurodivergence.Materials and an introductory video are available as a free download at ggrit. Teachers, parents, and educators must provide an email address and school name to access the materials. At the end of the expedition, one participating school will be randomly selected to receive a live inspirational keynote from Buchanan at their school in 2027, donated by the GGRIT Foundation.About Meghan BuchananMeghan Buchanan holds a BS in Aerospace Engineering and a Master's in Engineering Management from the University of Colorado and works full-time as a Senior Principal Engineer. She is the author of GGRIT: Choose to Rise, a memoir and personal development guide chronicling her journey from a dyslexia diagnosis to summiting Everest and pursuing the Adventurers Grand Slam.In 2011, Buchanan suffered a life-threatening snowboarding accident that severely fractured her femur. Told she might need a cane for the rest of her life, she returned to climb Kilimanjaro in 2013 and went on to set her sights on the Seven Summits and both Poles.Follow Meghan's real-time progress across Antarctica and updates from the expedition at and on Instagram at .About the GGRIT FoundationThe GGRIT Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by Meghan Buchanan to help neurodivergent youth recognize that their differences are not limitations, their challenges do not determine their future, and with GGRIT, Gratitude, Growth, Resilience, Integrity, and Tenacity, they can rise, thrive, and accomplish extraordinary things. Learn more at .

Meghan Buchanan, Founder

GGRIT Foundation

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Meghan Buchanan Begins 700-Mile Unsupported Antarctic Ski to Raise Awareness for Neurodivergence News Provided By GGRIT Foundation November 28, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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