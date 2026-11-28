Huskies defeat Compton High School 48–15 under new head coach Kyoshi Harris, advancing to the CIF Regional Championships.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The J.W. North High School Huskies have reclaimed their place among Southern California's high school football champions, defeating Compton High School in a commanding 48–15 victory to secure the 2026 CIF Southern Section Division 9 Football Championship.The victory marks the Huskies' first CIF Southern Section football championship since 2007, ending a 19-year championship drought and ushering in a new era for the Riverside high school's football program.Under the leadership of new head coach Kyoshi Harris, the Huskies have experienced a remarkable resurgence. Harris has helped revitalize the program, bringing renewed energy, discipline, and a winning mentality to a team that has now earned its place among the region's championship programs.J.W. North's decisive victory over Compton demonstrated the strength of the Huskies on both sides of the ball, with the offense putting 48 points on the scoreboard while the defense limited Compton to just 15 points.The championship represents more than a victory on the football field. It is a significant milestone for J.W. North High School, its student-athletes, coaching staff, alumni, and the greater Riverside community. For nearly two decades, the Huskies have pursued another CIF championship, and this year's team has delivered.The accomplishment also highlights the impact of Harris's leadership and the dedication of the student-athletes who have embraced his vision for the future of J.W. North football.With the Southern Section championship secured, the Huskies will now advance to the CIF Southern California Regional Football Championships, where they will compete for an opportunity to advance to the CIF State Football Championship.While the Huskies have already made school history this season, their championship journey is not over.For Riverside, the victory is a moment of community pride. For J.W. North, it marks the return of a championship football program. And for Coach Harris and his Huskies, it could be the beginning of something much greater.The Huskies are champions once again.For more information, visit and .

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Riverside's J.W. North High School Wins CIF Division 9 Football Championship News Provided By John W. North High School November 28, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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