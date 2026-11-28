MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As blockchain and AI adoption grows, there are three AI crypto projects set to be a major focus in December: Fetch (FET), Bittensor (TAO), and The Graph (GRT).

Altcoins that focus on AI are gaining prominence in the market, with AI-centric projects catching investors' eyes.

AI and blockchain are becoming more and more integrated. Some projects are on the automation front, while others are working on decentralized AI networks or enhancing access to blockchain data. These developments bring new opportunities for applications with intelligent systems and transparent infrastructure.

As we get closer to the end of the year, investors are focused on crypto projects with real-world use that have been embraced in the rapidly expanding AI industry. Fetch, Bittensor, and The Graph solve different problems in technology. FET, TAO, and GRT are three cryptocurrencies to watch, all related to artificial intelligence.

Fetch AI (FET) The Progress Of Autonomous Automation

Fetch's business is based on the concept of Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs), which automate tasks. These software-based agents can carry out certain tasks, process information, and decide in part without any human interaction. The technology is designed to boost efficiency in industries such as transport, logistics, and energy management.

An autonomous agent can be used by fleet operators to, for instance, find the most efficient delivery route, cut fuel use, and schedule deliveries. These applications can be used for similar businesses that require automated coordination and data-driven decisions.

The Fetch token is used to fuel the Fetch ecosystem. It facilitates access to network services and agent-related operations, and can be used by developers when deploying applications and communicating with the platform. FET is also involved in the network's governance and economic structure. These features make Fetch part of the decentralized automation movement.

Bittensor (TAO) Creating A Decentralized AI Network

Bittensor aims to establish a decentralized marketplace for machine learning and AI services. The network enables participants to contribute AI models and compete for performance without relying solely on centralized organizations.

It offers rewards to valuable contributions through the use of TAO tokens. Rewards are given to participants who offer valuable machine learning services, and the outputs are assessed by validators, which contribute to network quality.

This promotes developers to make their models more accurate and to compete for better results. It also helps AI developers earn revenue from their work on a decentralized platform.

TAO is a key mechanism of the network's incentive and governance system. Bittensor's decentralized approach is a crucial advancement in AI infrastructure, and it is one to watch.

The Graph (GRT) Enhancing Access To Blockchain Data

The Graph is decentralized indexing infrastructure used to organize and deliver blockchain data. It provides open APIs and subgraphs to enable developers to fetch information.

Numerous decentralized applications need fast access to blockchain records. Without effective indexing, the retrieval and processing of large quantities of information can be difficult. The Graph aims to solve this by structuring and making blockchain data more accessible.

This infrastructure can also enable AI-driven applications that rely on the structured data available from blockchains for analysis and decision-making.

The GRT token plays a vital role in the network, powering its functionality and enabling operations like payments and incentives for network participants involved in indexing and data-related services. Given its track record in Web3 infrastructure, The Graph is another project to keep an eye on as AI continues to gain momentum.

Three AI Cryptocurrencies With Different Use Cases

Fetch, Bittensor, and The Graph take different approaches to how AI and blockchain intersect. Fetch focuses on autonomous automation, Bittensor on decentralized machine learning, and The Graph on blockchain data infrastructure.

They have unique applications, which is why they're part of a growing tech industry. As investors approach the end of the year, it is important to keep an eye on developments in AI-focused cryptocurrency projects such as FET, TAO, and GRT, along with broader adoption, token performance, and overall market conditions.

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