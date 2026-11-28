NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pressure has a way of revealing the patterns we usually fail to see.How we react to failure, uncertainty, conflict, expectation, and change often says as much about us as the circumstances themselves. In By The Balls: Mastering Life's Challenges, professional tennis coach and performance consultant Carlos E. Martinez explores the forces that influence how we think, react, connect, and make decisions when life becomes difficult.Drawing from years spent inside high-performance sport, as well as psychology, behavioral science, personal experience, and practical self-reflection, Martinez examines a central question: How much of the life we are living is being consciously chosen, and how much is being shaped by patterns we have never stopped to examine?Rather than offering a formula for avoiding adversity, By The Balls focuses on understanding what adversity exposes. The book explores identity, emotional responses, habits, relationships, fear, pressure, physical well-being, environment,and the stories people tell themselves about who they are and what they are capable of becoming.At the center of the book is Leo, a talented young tennis player whose struggles with expectation, fear of failure, and external validation mirror challenges that extend far beyond sport. Through his journey, Martinez illustrates how deeply ingrained patterns can influence decision-making, confidence, relationships, and personal direction-and what can begin to change once those patterns are recognized.Throughout the book, readers are introduced to practical ideas and frameworks designed to deepen self-awareness and improve the way they respond to everyday challenges.Topics include: Understanding patterns under pressure: Recognizing the emotional and behavioral responses that emerge during stress, uncertainty, and conflict. Building better habits: Understanding how repeated behaviors are formed and how small, intentional changes can reshape daily routines. Emotional awareness and regulation: Learning to identify emotions accurately, understand what they are signaling, and respond more deliberately. Relationships and boundaries: Examining how social environments, expectations, and interpersonal dynamics influence personal growth. Mind and body performance: Exploring the role of sleep, nutrition, recovery, movement, and physical health in mental clarity and resilience. Identity and self-awareness: Identifying the beliefs, expectations, and internal narratives that quietly influence the direction of our lives.Martinez's perspective is shaped in part by his years working alongside elite athletes, where pressure, failure, adaptation, discipline, and recovery are impossible to avoid. But the book is not about tennis. Instead, high-performance sport provides one lens through which to understand a much broader human experience.Many of the principles that matter under pressure in elite competition-self-awareness, adaptability, emotional regulation, discipline, and recovery-are equally relevant in careers, relationships, health, and personal decision-making.“We spend so much of our lives trying to control what is happening around us,” says Martinez.“But some of the most important work begins when we start paying attention to what is happening within us. The way we respond topressure, fear, conflict, and uncertainty is rarely random. There are patterns behind those responses, and once we can recognize them, we have a better chance of choosing what comes next.”At its core, By The Balls is a book about ownership. Not control over everything that happens, but greater awareness of the choices that remain when life does not go according to plan. Because life will challenge you. The real question is: What will you do next?By The Balls: Mastering Life's Challenges is available now in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats through Amazon and other major retailers.About the AuthorCarlos E. Martinez is a professional tennis coach, performance consultant, and author whose career has taken him around the world alongside elite athletes. Years spent observing performance under pressure led him to explore the psychological, behavioral, physical, and environmental factors that shape not only competition, but everyday life.With a background in science, systems thinking, and high-performance coaching, Martinez brings together research, personal experience, and practical observation in By The Balls to help readers better understand themselves,recognize the patterns influencing their lives, and respond to challenges with greater intention.Book DetailsTitle: By The Balls: Mastering Life's ChallengesAuthor: Carlos E. MartinezPublisher: SpinesPaperback ISBN: 979-8-90550-114-2Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-90550-115-9eBook ISBN: 979-8-90550-113-5Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBookAvailability: Amazon and major retailers worldwide

Elizabete Cipul

Spines

+1 5618103364

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Book By The Balls Explores the Patterns That Shape How We Respond to Pressure, Adversity, and Change News Provided By Spines November 28, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.