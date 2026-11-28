Smile Lab USA

Smile Lab USA publishes a free, dated index of what US online sellers charge for flipper teeth, with sources and a downloadable CSV

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smile Lab USA has published the Flipper Tooth Price Index 2026, a free reference that lists the prices US online sellers post for flipper teeth and related removable appliances. Each price links to the seller's own product page, and the full data set is available as a CSV.Key findings:- At a dental office, a flipper averages $605 for the appliance alone ($471 to $1,164, CareCredit 2024 survey), plus an exam ($75 to $200) and x-rays (from $42), usually over 2 visits.- Online, the median flipper price is $369 across 17 published flipper prices from 11 brands; the index holds 50 published prices from 17 online brands.- For 3 teeth on one arch with the impression kit, shipping both ways and remakes until it fits within 65 days in the price, the lowest published total among the 11 online sellers checked, as of November 14, 2026, is $287."People who lose a front tooth usually search for a price before anything else, and most cost guides only show what dental offices charge," a Smile Lab USA spokesperson said. "We wanted one page where anyone can see the online prices side by side, check each one at its source and use the data freely."How the index was builtPrices were read from each brand's own product page on October 27, 2026, with new brands added on November 14, 2026; Smile Lab USA's own prices were rechecked on November 5, 2026. A price means the listed price for one arch, paid in full, before discount codes; struck-through prices were ignored. Turnaround times, impression kit and warranty terms come from the same pages or the brand's posted policies. Smile Lab USA sells flippers and appears in the index as one of the sellers; the $287 total is its own price.Companion indexes use the same method: replacement retainers (12 online brands, $89 to $299 per arch, November 3, 2026) and at-home dental impression kits (7 brands, $40 to $149).Journalists, researchers and cost-guide editors may use any figure with a link to the index.Index: /pages/flipper-tooth-price-indexPartial dentures: /collections/partial-denturesAbout Smile Lab USASmile Lab USA offers custom dental appliances online: flipper teeth, partial dentures, retainers, night guards and snap-on veneers. Customers take impressions at home, a Smile specialist reviews their photos, and each appliance is custom made in a partner licensed dental lab in Florida. The team has been making flippers since 2020, first in New York and now in Hollywood, Florida. Smile Lab USA ships to all 50 states.

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Smile Lab USA Releases 2026 Flipper Tooth Price Index: $605 Dental Office Average, $369 Online Median News Provided By Smile Lab USA LLC November 28, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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