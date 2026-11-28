Phillips Law Group is recognized in the 2027 Best Law Firms rankings in Phoenix for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Phillips Law Group's personal injury litigation team.

4,500 online reviews with a 4.9-star average, major legal honors and more than $2 billion recovered highlight the Arizona firm's record.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phillips Law Group is marking a year of legal and business recognition alongside a client-feedback milestone: 4,500 online reviews with a 4.9 out of 5 average across its platforms and locations. The Arizona personal injury firm is bringing those achievements together with a record of major client recoveries and honors earned by its attorneys and community leaders.For over 30 years, Phillips Law Group has helped accident victims pursue compensation. The firm has won more than $2 billion for clients, and its attorneys bring more than 235 years of combined litigation experience. During the first six months of 2026 alone, the firm secured more than $100 million for clients.4,500 Online Reviews With a 4.9-Star AverageThe review milestone reflects feedback across the firm's online platforms and office locations. The Phillips Law Group client reviews page brings together independent review sources and provides access to office-specific profiles, allowing readers to see feedback about the firm's attorneys and staff.Published client reviews describe communication, responsiveness, professionalism and support during the legal process. The combined 4.9-star average accompanies a growing review record across Arizona, rather than representing the review count of a single office.Firm Recognition From Legal and Arizona Business OrganizationsPhillips Law Group received a Phoenix Regional Tier 2 ranking for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms. The firm held the same regional tier and practice-area recognition in the 2026 edition.Arizona business and community recognition adds to that legal record. AZ Big Media named Phillips Law Group among Arizona's Most Admired Companies of 2026 and included the firm in AZ Big 100: 50 Arizona Companies to Watch in 2026.Local voters also selected Phillips Law Group as Best Large Law Firm (23+) in AZ Foothills Magazine's Best of Our Valley 2026 awards. In Ranking Arizona's public-vote personal injury law firm list, Phillips Law Group placed No. 3 in the 2025 edition, following its No. 6 placement in 2024.The Phillips Law Group awards and recognition page collects firm and attorney distinctions and links to supporting publisher records.Honors for Phillips Law Group AttorneysManaging Attorney Nasser Abujbarah was recognized in The Best Lawyers in Americafor 2027 in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. His Best Lawyers record begins in 2024, making the 2027 edition his fourth consecutive year of recognition.Abujbarah also received the 2026 Champions of Change award for Medium-size Business Leader of the Year and appeared in AZ Business magazine's Top 100 Lawyers in Arizona for 2026.Attorney Maria Raciti was recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Her Ones to Watch recognition began with the 2026 edition.Founding Partner Jeffrey L. Phillips was a finalist for Private Practice Lawyer of the Year in the 2026 Excellence in Law Awards. ThreeBestRated also lists Jeffrey L. Phillips and Phillips Law Group among the 3 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Phoenix.Attorney at Law Magazine featured Jeffrey Phillips and Nasser Abujbarah as Attorneys of the Month in its June 2026 Personal Injury Edition, examining the leadership partnership behind the firm.Recognition Across Accident-Law DirectoriesPhillips Law Group's 2026 directory recognition includes Expertise's Phoenix selections for car accident, truck accident and motorcycle accident lawyers. The firm also appears in Elite Litigators' Arizona car accident attorney directory.These listings give readers additional places to find the firm's practice information and public profiles alongside the named legal and business honors.Major Recoveries Across Serious Injury and Product-Liability MattersThe Phillips Law Group verdicts and settlements directory documents results across product liability, vehicle collisions, wrongful death, medical malpractice and employment litigation.Published product-liability results include $23 million in a Vioxx case; $15.1 million in matters involving Yaz, Yasmin and Ocella; $9.6 million in a matter involving exposure causing cancer and death; $5.3 million in Avandia cases; and $4.3 million in a Bextra/Celebrex matter.Other reported results include $7.65 million in a motorcycle collision case involving traumatic brain injury and skull fracture, $6 million in a matter involving a heavy falling object, and $4 million in an auto accident case involving spinal injuries. Wrongful-death results include $4.5 million and $3.4 million in motorcycle matters, $4 million in a defective-tire matter, and $3.1 million in a motor-vehicle matter.The directory also reports a $3.1 million auto accident result involving brain trauma and a broken neck, a $3 million overtime employment collective-action result, and a $3 million medical-malpractice result involving brain damage.Recent Attorney-Led Settlement HighlightsMontana Thompson secured a $1.8 million settlement for a Phoenix client after a commercial-vehicle rear-end collision. In a separate matter, Thompson obtained a $1.5 million settlement for a Flagstaff-area client whose pickup was struck by a semi-truck on I-40 while he waited for roadside assistance after sliding off an icy roadway.Joel Fugate secured a $1.2 million settlement in a defective electric-scooter matter in Scottsdale. Tim LeDuc secured three separate $1 million settlements within four weeks. Thompson also recovered $710,000 for a woman injured in a Mesa hotel shower fall.These settlements are individual case results within the firm's broader history of client recoveries. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.Community Leadership Through the Phillips Law FoundationThe Phillips Law Foundation was a finalist in the Business-driven Philanthropic Organizations of the Year category of the 2026 Champions of Change Awards.Olga Phillips was named among the Top 50 Phoenix Women Leaders of 2026. That recognition follows her inclusion among the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2025, recognizing leadership connected to the Foundation's community work.About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group is an Arizona-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, product liability, medical malpractice and other serious injury matters. The firm has helped accident victims for over 30 years and has the resources to fund and pursue substantial litigation, including cases against large corporations and institutions.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591phillipslaw

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers

+1 602-222-2222

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Phillips Law Group: Arizona's Most Highly Reviewed, Rated & Awarded Personal Injury Law Firm News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC November 28, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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