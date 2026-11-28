Scopex the remittence apps for Indian, founded by IIT Alumni

Germany-founded fintech brings zero-fee transfers and ato Indians living in the US after serving more than 70,000 customers in Europe

- Milan Agrawal

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - Scopex enters the US after serving over 70,000 customers across Europe and processing €200 million in transfers.

- Zero transfer fees and exchange rates historically averaging 0.25% above mid-market rates* with over 85% of European transfers to India completed in under five minutes.

- Founded by IIT Delhi alumnus Dr. Milan Agrawal, Scopex contributes ₹5 from every completed transaction towards education in India.

Scopex, a fast-growing European money transfer app for non-resident Indians (NRIs), has launched in the United States, enabling customers to send money to India with zero transaction fees.

The expansion follows two years of growth across Europe, where Scopex has served more than 70,000 customers and processed over €200 million in transfers. The company is now entering a market with approximately 5.8 million people of Indian origin.



A focus on exchange rates and transparency

Scopex enters the US with a straightforward proposition: zero transaction fees, transparent USD/INR exchange rates and a simple way to send money to India.

Over the past year, Scopex's EUR/INR and USD/INR exchange rates have averaged approximately 0.25% above the prevailing mid-market exchange rates, according to the company's historical pricing data. Actual exchange rates vary by transaction.

US customers can initially fund transfers through ACH bank payments. Scopex plans to introduce support for Cash App and Venmo in 2027.

More than 85% of Europe-to-India transfers have been completed in under five minutes. Scopex also offers 24/7 customer support. Its customer base is highly recurring: 58% make at least one transfer every 90 days, while 34% send money home every month.

“The app is very easy to use, and I can send money to India within a few minutes. Normally, I get a WhatsApp from my mom within five minutes thanking me,” said Tanvi Gokhale, a Scopex customer.



Built by an Indian who experienced the problem

Scopex was founded by Dr. Milan Agrawal, an IIT Delhi graduate with a PhD in physics who has spent more than 15 years living and working in Germany.

Having experienced the challenges of sending money between Europe and India, Agrawal launched Scopex in 2024 to address the money transfer needs of Indians living abroad.

The company has since built a team with experience at Revolut, Wise, Klarna, N26, Narvi, Reliance Jio and American Express.



Building India, one transaction at a time

Beyond lowering the cost of international transfers, Scopex has committed to contributing ₹5 from every completed transaction towards educational initiatives in India.

"Our mission is simple: build India, one transaction at a time," said Milan Agrawal, Founder of Scopex.

“We want every Indian abroad to know that when they send money home with Scopex, they are getting a great exchange rate and also contributing to something bigger.”



From money transfers to broader financial services

Scopex's longer-term ambition is to build a financial platform specifically for Indians living abroad. International transfers are the starting point, with the company exploring other areas such as insurance, mortgages and financial planning.

In the United States, Scopex operates through partnerships with licensed money transmission providers. ScopeX Tech LLC is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), and its Canadian group entity is registered with FINTRAC as a money services business (MSB). These registrations are distinct from money transmission licences.

About Scopex

Conceived in Germany in 2024, Scopex is a financial technology platform focused on the needs of Indians living abroad. It has served more than 70,000 customers across Europe and processed over €200 million.

Neil Ambikar

Scopex Tech LLC

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Scopex Launches in the US After Processing €200 Million in Money Transfers Across Europe News Provided By ScopeX Tech LLC November 28, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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