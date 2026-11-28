MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS) The vision of connecting Manipur's capital Imphal to the national railway network has moved a step closer to reality with the commencement of a two-day statutory safety inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of the newly constructed 8.93-km railway track, officials said on Saturday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the NFR's Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Brijesh Kumar Mishra commenced a two-day statutory safety inspection of the newly constructed 8.93 km Khongsang-Awangkhul broadgauge section in Manipur earlier in the day.

The section falls under the Lumding Division of the NFR and forms part of the 111-km Jiribam (adjoining Assam)--Imphal New Broad-Gauge Line Project.

The inspection will assess the section's readiness prior opening for passenger and freight traffic.

On the first day, the CRS inspected the stretch from Khongsang railway station to tunnel number-24 by special train.

The inspection covered the newly laid track and associated railway infrastructure along this part of the alignment, completing the first leg of the two-day programme, CPRO Sharma said.

On Sunday, the CRS will resume the inspection from tunnel number-24 and cover the remaining stretch up to Awangkhul railway station.

A speed trial run will also follow on the newly laid track and an instrumented observation car will record the riding behaviour of the train during the trial run as part of the safety assessment.

The 110.625-km Jiribam-Imphal project is being developed in phases to connect Manipur's capital to the national railway network.

The first two phases brought the line from Jiribam up to Khongsang, and the opening of the section now under inspection, subject to statutory authorisation, will extend it further to Awangkhul.

The route traverses hilly terrain and includes 11 stations, 54 tunnels spanning a combined 66.47 km, 15 major bridges and 116 minor bridges.

Among its major structures is bridge number-164 at Noney, which has a 141 metre high pier.

The NFR CPRO said that subject to CRS authorization at Awangkhul, the seventh station of Jiribam-Imphal New Line, will be the next to open to rail traffic.

Its opening will extend the operational railway line beyond Khongsang, bringing Manipur's capital a step closer to direct rail connectivity.

A senior official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said that the railway line connecting Imphal to Jiribam town, bordering southern Assam's Cachar district, is a critical 111-km infrastructure project worth around Rs 22,000 crore, which is expected to be fully operational by June 2029.