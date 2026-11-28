MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (IANS) For a woman who has spent more than three decades in classrooms, laboratories and academic administration, the battle for professional dignity has increasingly moved beyond the university walls.

Dr. Ciza Thomas, a senior academician with a PhD from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and more than 100 research publications, finds herself once again caught in a political storm.

After facing the wrath of the Pinarayi Vijayan government over her appointment as interim Vice-Chancellor of the Technological University, she is now at the receiving end of an aggressive confrontation with the CPI-M's student wing, the Students' Federation of India.

The latest episode at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady has been particularly distressing.

An SFI-backed protest in August included a controversial mock funeral, which the university alleged was directed against the Vice-Chancellor.

The students disputed this interpretation, saying that it was a symbolic protest over the non functional theatre lights on the campus.

Sixteen students were suspended following the incident.

The matter eventually reached the Kerala High Court, which set aside the disciplinary action, prompting the university and Ciza Thomas to challenge the verdict.

On Tuesday the final verdict is expected.

The irony is difficult to miss.

An academician who has trained in prestigious institutions abroad, worked in cyber security and artificial intelligence, guided researchers and contributed to international academic journals is now spending considerable time defending herself against political and campus hostility.

Her troubles began in 2022 when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appointed her interim Vice-Chancellor of the Technological University following the Supreme Court's intervention in the appointment of the previous Vice-Chancellor.

The state government objected to her taking charge and initiated disciplinary proceedings.

The Kerala High Court subsequently quashed the proceedings.

Now, another confrontation has emerged, with the SFI taking on her administration at Kalady.

Amid this continuing ordeal, Kerala University Syndicate member R.S. Sasikumar has come out strongly in her defence.

In a sharply worded Facebook post, he questioned former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac's attempt to dismiss her academic credentials through political labelling.

Sasikumar recalled her academic journey from Carmel Convent School and Government Women's College in Thiruvananthapuram to the College of Engineering and IISc.

He also highlighted her international training at Carnegie Mellon University and CERT in the United States and research collaboration with the University of Waterloo in Canada.

He questioned why an academician with such qualifications and experience should be subjected to political branding instead of being judged on her professional merit.

Ciza Thomas may have to defend her administrative decisions, like any other university head.

But should that expose her to personal humiliation and a continuing battle with political forces?

For an academician who has spent her working life nurturing knowledge and young minds, the struggle to preserve her professional dignity has become an equally demanding challenge.