Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Telangana's Cyber Police on Saturday apprehended two accused, including the mother of the prime accused, and recovered 20 grams of gold ornaments in a case of Instagram impersonation and matrimonial fraud, wherein a 24-year-old female software employee was cheated to the tune of Rs 10.05 lakh. The case was registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3) and 338 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66-D of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Cyberabad.

The prime accused, Jajula Gunavanth, created a fake Instagram profile using stolen photographs of a guitarist/model and gained the victim's confidence by posing as a wealthy doctor. He subsequently fabricated various family emergencies and induced the victim to transfer money and send gold ornaments through a Rapido courier service. Further, Gunavanth fraudulently obtained the victim's physical HDFC credit card and availed a loan of Rs 2.16 lakh by misusing one-time passwords (OTPs). Paturi Surekha, the mother, allegedly colluded with him by reinforcing the false marriage proposal and receiving the cheated amount through digital payment accounts. Later, the accused Jajula Gunavanth was arrested on November 5. He was previously involved in a similar fraud case involving Rs 20 lakh, registered at the Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police Station. During the course of the investigation, approximately 20 grams of gold ornaments, comprising one chain weighing 8.37 grams and one bracelet weighing 12 grams, which were allegedly pledged by Gunavanth for Rs 2.30 lakh, were recovered from Gupta Arts and Jewellers, Banjara Hills, on November 21. One mobile phone used in the commission of the offence was also seized. Later, Paturi Surekha alias Jajula Surekha was arrested on November 25 and produced before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Kukatpally, for judicial remand. Currently, Gunavanth's cousin Borugunta Lokesh is absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. (ANI)