New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Delhi is set to host a three-day International Kite Festival at Baansera from January 15 to 17, 2027, with around 100 kite flyers from 20 countries and seven states and Union Territories expected to participate, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said. According to an official statement, the fourth edition of Patang Utsav will be organised at Baansera, Sarai Kale Khan, on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with a focus on promoting the city's heritage, culture and traditions while bringing people closer to green spaces.

The festival will feature 50 international kite flyers from 20 countries and 54 Indian kite flyers representing different states and Union Territories. The international participants are expected to include flyers from Australia, Colombia, France, Indonesia, South Korea and Tunisia, among others. Indian participants will represent Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Puducherry. Visitors will get an opportunity to witness giant inflatable kites, precision flying and synchronised team displays. They will also be able to interact with kite flyers and purchase kites and safe flying thread from traditional stalls to participate in the festival.

A dedicated pavilion will showcase the history and significance of kites, tracing the evolution of kite-making across cultures, from traditional paper and fighter kites to contemporary artistic and sporting designs. A photography exhibition will also feature glimpses of international kite festivals and images of record-breaking kites. The three-day event will additionally feature three musical evenings with live singers and musicians, Sufi music, qawwali, and Indian folk and fusion performances. At least six cultural troupes are expected to perform during the festival. Families visiting the venue will also be able to explore a food court featuring at least 10 stalls, while children can participate in activities such as pottery, painting, puppet shows and toy train rides.

DDA developed Baansera, Delhi's first bamboo-themed park, as part of its Yamuna floodplain restoration programme. Through Patang Utsav, the authority aims to bring the traditional winter kite-flying celebration to the banks of the Yamuna. The DDA will announce visitor timings, the detailed programme and online booking information separately.