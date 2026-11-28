Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is closely monitoring the situation following the November 2 attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Ashabari in Sepahijala district, as the state police and district administration have intensified security measures, arrested 24 people and demolished seven illegal structures in a major eviction drive along the border. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Tripura Police IG (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak said the attack on BSF personnel by alleged anti-social elements along the international border was a serious incident, during which the personnel were assaulted and attempts were allegedly made to snatch their weapons. "The police acted promptly and arrested 24 people so far in connection with the case, including several women. All of them are currently in judicial custody. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused, if any," Manchak said. He further stated that during the investigation, allegations emerged regarding the involvement of some individuals in smuggling and other anti-social activities. Subsequently, the district administration initiated an inquiry into possible illegal occupation and encroachment on government land in the area. According to the IG, after a detailed examination, the BSF issued notices to five individuals and sought their relevant documents. Their land records and ownership documents were scrutinised, following which illegal occupation was established. Following the completion of the requisite legal formalities, an eviction and demolition drive was carried out on Saturday at Ashabari in the Boxanagar area of Sepahijala district. The operation was led by the district's Additional Superintendent of Police and involved forest officials, BSF personnel and officers of the district administration. More than 100 security personnel were deployed to ensure the peaceful execution of the drive. "Five houses were demolished on land under the jurisdiction of the BSF. In addition, two more houses situated on forest land were also demolished after completing the required legal formalities. Thus, altogether seven houses found to be illegal encroachments on BSF and forest land were demolished today," Manchak told ANI. The IG clarified that the eviction exercise would continue in the coming days, as notices have also been served on other individuals whose documents and claims of legal ownership are currently being examined. Further action will be taken wherever illegal occupation is established, in accordance with the law. Issuing a stern warning against illegal encroachment and activities affecting border security, Manchak said, "The message is very clear: Illegal is illegal, and no one can escape the law. The border is an extremely sensitive area, and we are well aware of the nature of our neighbouring country. Therefore, we cannot compromise on border security." He also appealed to residents of border areas to extend cooperation to the BSF, Tripura Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Tripura State Rifles (TSR), which are deployed for their safety and protection. Manchak urged people not to take the law into their own hands or resort to hostility against security personnel, stressing that any grievances involving security forces should be addressed through established legal channels. "These forces are working for your protection. Nobody should resort to unlawful activities or create obstacles in their functioning. Anyone involved in illegal activities or unlawful occupation of government land will eventually face legal action," he said. The developments come amid heightened administrative attention to the strategically sensitive border area following the November 2 incident. The state government has reiterated its focus on maintaining law and order, enforcing land regulations and ensuring coordination among the police, BSF and civil administration. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, the administration has maintained that no individual or group would be allowed to undermine national security, public order or the country's territorial integrity. The latest demolition drive forms part of the broader response to the Ashabari incident, with authorities emphasising lawful enforcement and public cooperation to maintain peace and security along the international border. (ANI)

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