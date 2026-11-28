New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale will headline an eight-member Indian squad at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Mixed Team World Cup 2026, which gets underway in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China, on Sunday, according to Olympics. The eight-day table tennis tournament, featuring 20 teams, will be held at the Chengdu High-Tech Zone Center Gymnasium and conclude on December 6. The mixed team format is also set to make its debut at the Olympic Games in LA 2028. The 2026 edition will be the fourth staging of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, with Chengdu hosting the tournament for the fourth consecutive year. However, the competition will move to a new venue this time, having previously been held at the Sichuan Gymnasium. Defending champions China, who have won all three previous editions, will aim to extend their dominance and secure a fourth successive title on home soil.

Besides Thakkar, Shah and Chitale, the Indian men's squad comprises Payas Jain and Ankur Bhattacharjee, while Syndrela Das, Yashaswini Ghorpade and Sutirtha Mukherjee complete the women's contingent. The tournament format has been expanded this year, with the 20 participating teams divided into two groups of 10 for the opening round-robin stage. Each team will face the other nine sides in its group once. The top eight teams from each group will advance to the second stage to compete for their final positions. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals, while the third and fourth-placed teams will compete for positions five to eight, according to Olympics. Similarly, teams finishing fifth and sixth in their respective groups will play for positions nine to 12, while the seventh and eighth-placed teams will contest positions 13 to 16. The bottom two teams from each group will finish joint 17th.

Each tie will be played in a first-to-eight games format, with individual matches following the traditional best-of-three games system. The team that reaches eight games first will be declared the winner of the tie. The ties will begin with mixed doubles, followed by men's and women's singles, with the order of the singles matches decided by a toss. The men's and women's doubles matches will follow, with their order mirroring that of the singles. Each player will be allowed to compete in a maximum of two matches in a team tie.

India have been placed in Group 1 alongside the Republic of Korea, France, Hong Kong China, China, Brazil, Sweden, Singapore, Croatia and Great Britain. Group 2 comprises Japan, Germany, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, Romania, Russia, Australia, the United States, Poland and the Slovak Republic. India will be looking to improve on their previous performances, having failed to progress beyond the opening stage in any of the first three editions of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup.

Indian table tennis squad for ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2026

Men: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharjee

Women: Diya Chitale, Syndrela Das, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sutirtha Mukherjee. (ANI)