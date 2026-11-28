In what was a terrifying railway collision caught on camera near Shahdara in Lahore, Pakistan, a speeding train struck a motorcyclist, who was hidden in thick dust, leaving him oblivious to a second passenger train barreling down the adjacent track moments after an earlier train had passed on Friday, November 20.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the motorcyclist was seen attempting to cross the railway tracks after the first train passed, but a thick cloud of dust obscured his view of the approaching Jaffar Express on the adjacent track. The train then struck the motorcycle, leaving it trapped beneath the locomotive.

Reportedly, the man who was riding the motorcycle was killed on the spot after his motorcycle came under the Jaffar Express. However, his identity and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been independently confirmed.

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How Did the Tragic Incident Unfold in Lahore?

Shahdara, which is located in northern Lahore across the Ravi River, became the centre of local attention following a shocking collision at a busy railway crossing, where low visibility and split-second timing turned a routine commute into a tragedy.

According to local reports, the tragic incident took place in Phatak No. 9 on Kala Khatai Road in Shahdara, when the motorcyclist attempted to cross the railway tracks as the 40 Down Jaffar Express, which was reportedly travelling from Peshawar to Quetta via Lahore, approached. The train was travelling towards Quetta when the motorcycle came under its locomotive.

However, due to the thick cloud of dust, the motorcyclist reportedly failed to notice the approaching train in time and was struck while attempting to cross the tracks. His motorcycle was trapped beneath the locomotive, which was removed by railway staff and local residents after the train came to a halt.

A motorcyclist narrowly escaped being hit by a train at an unguarded railroad crossing in Shahdara, Lahore, Pakistan.

He tried to cross right after one train passed, not realizing another was coming from the opposite direction, hidden by a thick cloud of dust. World Wide Leak (@leaklive1) November 28, 2026

However, the rider's condition following the accident remains unconfirmed. Some Pakistani media outlets reported that the rider was thrown clear of the tracks upon impact and miraculously survived a narrow escape while his bike was crushed beneath the incoming Jaffar Express.

However, other local reports suggested that the victim was identified as a 23-year-old man and succumbed to fatal injuries following the collision. However, conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the rider's fate, and his reported age and death have not been independently verified.

The Recent Train Accidents in Pakistan

The latest incident of a railway accident in Shahdara is yet another grim reminder of the persistent safety challenges plaguing Pakistan's railway network.

Just a month before the accident in Shahdara, all 14 coaches of the Karachi-to-Peshawar Rehman Baba Express derailed near Sher Shah Bridge in Multan in October. The crash reportedly killed between six and seven passengers and injured roughly 40 others. The preliminary report suggested that the derailment was due to a mechanical fault in one of the coaches.

In September, three wagons of a coal-laden freight train derailed at the Kotri railway yard in Sindh, disrupting regional freight movement. According to reports, Pakistan's railway network has recorded over 55 train accidents of varying severity in 2026, prompting Pakistan Railways to declare an operational safety emergency through December 31, 2026.

With the latest accident in Phatak No. 9 on Kala Khatai Road in Shahdara, it has once again renewed urgent calls for stricter enforcement at level crossings, better warning mechanisms, and greater caution from commuters.

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