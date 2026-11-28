A woman was assaulted by a group of residents after she tried to feed stray dogs near her society in Greater Faridabad. A video showing the confrontation has surfaced on social media, while the victim has accused the police of failing to take action against those responsible.

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The incident reportedly took place on October 26. The matter gained fresh attention on Saturday after dozens of people gathered outside the BPTP police station, demanding action against the accused. The protesters said they would continue their agitation until those involved in the assault were held accountable.

BRUTAL MOB ASSAULT ON WOMAN ANIMAL & ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST IN FARIDABAD - JUSTICE FOR NAVYA NAGAYICH.

Location: Faridabad, Haryana, India

Source: is Navya Nagayich?

She is reportedly a Faridabad-based social and environmental activist, educator and painting artist who has worked for tree plantation, cleanliness, environmental protection and the rights of voiceless animals.

Now, deeply disturbing allegations have emerged that she was assaulted by a mob, beaten, dragged, publicly humiliated, physically harassed and had her clothes torn.

This is a grave assault on a woman's dignity, safety and fundamental rights. No woman should face violence or intimidation for raising her voice for animals, the environment or any public cause.

⚖️ LEGAL ACTION REQUESTED - INVESTIGATE ALL APPLICABLE BNS PROVISIONS:

✅ BNS Section 74: Assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

✅ BNS Section 76: Assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman.

✅ BNS Section 115(2): Voluntarily causing hurt, Supported by medical and other evidence.

✅ BNS Section 126(2): Wrongful restraint.

✅ BNS Section 351: Criminal intimidation, Threats are established.

✅ Investigate applicable provisions relating to unlawful assembly, rioting and common intention, depending on the evidence and individual roles.

OUR DEMANDS:

✅ Register an FIR immediately and investigate the entire incident impartially.

✅ Identify every person involved and take lawful action, including arrest.

✅ Preserve video footage, CCTV, photographs and other digital evidence.

✅ Arrange medical examination and ensure Navya receives protection and support.

✅ Investigate allegations of physical harassment, public humiliation and tearing of her clothes.

✅ Ensure no pressure, threats or intimidation are used to silence the complainant.

✅ Ensure accountability for everyone found responsible.

AUTHORITIES MUST TAKE COGNISANCE:

@FBDPolice @police_haryana @HARYANAPOLICEHQ @DGPHaryana @DC_Faridabad @NayabSainiBJP @cmohry @NCWIndia @sharmarekha @India_NHRC @PMOIndia @AmitShah @hryhelpdesk

WOMEN'S RIGHTS & ANIMAL-WELFARE ORGANISATIONS:

@SwatiJaiHind @Manekagandhibjp @petaindia @pfaindia @JagoriSafeDelhi @FeminismInIndia @TheSafecityApp @UN_Women @unwomenindia

MEDIA:

@ANI @PTI_News @ndtv @timesofindia @IndianExpress

@FBDPolice @DGPHaryana, will an FIR be registered? Will every person involved be identified and held accountable? We demand a transparent investigation and justice for Navya.

COMPASSION IS NOT A CRIME. SPEAKING UP IS NOT A CRIME. VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN MUST NEVER BE NORMALISED.

#JusticeForNavya #WomenSafety #Faridabad #Haryana #AnimalRights #ProtectCaregivers #StopViolenceAgainstWomen

— (@jeevansharya) November 26, 2026

Video Shows Woman Being Attacked

The woman, identified as Navya, is seen arguing with a large group of people in the viral video. She is standing in front of an SUV when a woman allegedly identified as Neha attacks her repeatedly. A short while later, a man wearing a white T-shirt suddenly moves towards Navya and punches her. Some people present at the scene can be heard asking him to step back.

The video has drawn attention to the incident and the dispute over feeding stray dogs in residential areas.

What Did The Victim Say?

Speaking to NDTV, Navya said she was an animal lover and alleged that some residents of her society objected to her feeding stray dogs.

She said that on October 26, she was feeding a dog when a group of residents approached her and raised objections. A verbal argument followed, which she alleged turned into a physical assault.

Navya further claimed that her clothes were torn during the incident. She said men were also present among those involved in the assault.

"I have been seeking police action ever since," she said, alleging that she was yet to get justice.

Maneka Gandhi Contacts Police

The Saturday protest also drew the attention of former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, who is known for her work on animal welfare. She reportedly contacted local police officials over the incident.

Protesters said they would not call off their agitation until action was taken against those responsible. They also warned that they were prepared to stage a sit-in outside the police station if their demands were not addressed.

Police have disputed the victim's account of what led to the confrontation. Police spokesperson Yashpal said the incident took place on October 26 but was not related to feeding a stray dog. According to him, the dispute concerned the society's park.

He said action had been taken at the time and that an investigation report was submitted to senior officials on November 12. The spokesperson also described the protesters' claims that no action had been taken as incorrect.