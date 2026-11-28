MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Brison Fernandes scored once each as Chennaiyin FC continued their good form to remain unbeaten in four matches, outplaying Mumbai City FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Nikola Stojanovic's midfield masterclass helped the Marina Machans register a comfortable win, with two first-half goals coming from Imanishimwe (11') and Brison Fernandes (29'). The result ended Chennaiyin's six-year wait for an ISL win against Mumbai City.

The home side's positive start led to an early lead as Imanishimwe managed to wriggle loose from Hmingthanmawia Ralte's marking, and diverted a diving header into goal from Stojanovic's left-footed corner.

Brison would score Marina Machans' second goal before the half-hour mark, with Stojanovic involved once again. The Serbian put in a sturdy tackle to win the ball back from Zothanpuia in midfield, took a couple of touches to his left and released a delightfully precise through ball down the middle for Brison, who timed the run to perfection before slotting the ball home past Ashish Sibi in the Islanders' goal.

Stojanovic ran the show for Clifford Miranda's side in the first half with not just two assists and some stunning attacking passes, but also showing defensive steel to win the ball back. Partnered by Madih Talal in the middle of the park, the duo rarely put a foot wrong in a fixture that the hosts controlled from start to finish.

Irfan Yadwad was a significant attacking presence for Chennaiyin, and it was his early shot on target that resulted in the corner from which the Marina Machans took the lead. Yadwad had a couple of glorious chances to score from Talal's passes either side of the break, but the finish eluded him. Chennaiyin were guilty of not extending their lead even further when Brison shot inches wide of the post in the 70th minute.

Wilmar Jordan Gil's arrival late in the match added some teeth to the Islanders' attacking play while Stojanovic could have added a well-deserved goal to his evening's efforts, but Sibi saved well from two of his shots late on.

Chennaiyin's win took them to fifth on the table, while Mumbai City FC remained rooted to 12th place without a win to show.