(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.
Average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan),
Urals and Dated Brent crude oil rose this week (November
23-27).
According to Trend 's
calculations based on data from oil market participants, the
average price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude, produced at the
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, increased by $0.99, or 1%,
from the previous week to $99.09 per barrel.
During the week, the price of Azeri Light (CIF) peaked at
$102.77 per barrel and hit a low of $94.81.
The average price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at
Türkiye's Ceyhan port stood at $94.36 per barrel, up $0.48, or
0.5%, from the previous week. The price reached a weekly high of
$98.01 per barrel and a low of $90.11.
Meanwhile, the average price of Urals crude increased by $0.55,
or 0.8%, week on week to $68.88 per barrel. Its highest price
during the week was $72.68 per barrel, while the lowest was
$64.85.
Dated Brent also edged up, rising by $1.65, or 1.8%, from the
previous week to an average of $94.13 per barrel. The benchmark
reached a weekly high of $99.09 per barrel and a low of $88.74.
|
Benchmark
|
Nov. 23
|
Nov. 24
|
Nov. 25
|
Nov. 26
|
Nov. 27
|
Weekly average
|
Azeri Light (CIF)
|
$94.81
|
$96.13
|
$100.34
|
$102.77
|
$101.40
|
$99.09
|
Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan)
|
$90.11
|
$91.43
|
$95.61
|
$98.01
|
$96.64
|
$94.36
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$64.85
|
$66.30
|
$70.14
|
$72.68
|
$70.44
|
$68.88
|
Dated Brent
|
$88.74
|
$90.32
|
$94.96
|
$97.56
|
$99.09
|
$94.13
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