MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 28 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh has registered eight cases against five persons for allegedly committing an Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud of Rs 8.68 crore involving eight medical and business firms in Jabalpur.

The cases were registered on November 27 following complaints by eight traders, including Deepanshu Dixit, Proprietor of Mahadev Pharma, and Mohan Ambwani, proprietor of ST Drug House.

The total loss suffered by the complainant firms was Rs 8,68,30,286, according to an EOW press note on Saturday.

The EOW investigation revealed that the accused allegedly gained the trust of firm owners and obtained access to their accounting data through screen-sharing software.

They also collected one-time passwords (OTPs) sent to the owners' mobile phones on the pretext of filing GST returns.

The accused allegedly accessed data stored in the firms' MARG accounting software and tampered with their bills and electronic records between March 1, 2022, and December 26, 2025.

Fake GST bills were generated without any actual purchase or sale of goods.

The accused allegedly showed inflated business turnover and ITC figures.

The tax credit was then transferred to firms owned by them and their relatives, the EOW said.

According to the press note, the fraud came to light after complaints were received from the affected traders.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Swarnjit Singh Dhami of the EOW's Jabalpur unit investigated the complaints.

The state investigative agency also examined the inquiry report and evidence received from the State Tax (GST) Department.

The accused have been identified as Ashish Kotwani, proprietor of Unique Trade and Company; Nikhil Kotwani, proprietor of Nikhil Enterprises; Ashok Kotwani, proprietor of Madhushree Metal; Jasmeet Kotwani, proprietor of Mahakal Metal; and accountant Yogesh Sahu.

The EOW registered a crime under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"All eight cases have been taken up for investigation. Further investigation is underway," the EOW said in its press note.