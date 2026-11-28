MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) In an embarrassment to the Congress government and Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, ASHA workers have decided to continue their day-and-night protest despite Shivakumar's announcement that their monthly honorarium would be increased by Rs 2,000 from January 2027, insisting that the state government's assurances be provided in writing.

The ASHA workers, who have been protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, said on Saturday night that they would not withdraw the agitation until the state government issued a formal order clearly spelling out the fulfilment of their demands.

Addressing the media, Karnataka State United ASHA Workers' Association State Secretary D. Nagalakshmi said the state government had given assurances, but the ASHA workers wanted them in writing.

"Do not spread propaganda about us. The government has given its assurance, but we will not stop the protest until a copy of the order is handed over to us. We have asked the state government to provide written assurances regarding the fulfilment of our demands," she added.

"Until the order is issued in writing and a clear copy is made available to us, the agitation will continue," she said.

Clarifying the controversy over a request submitted to the Chief Minister, Nagalakshmi added that the ASHA workers had handed over a request given to them by someone to Shivakumar and that there was nothing secretive about the matter.

She said a wrong message was being conveyed about the issue and added that the ASHA workers had nothing to hide.

Earlier, it was claimed that ASHA workers on Saturday withdrew their 12-day strike following assurances from Karnataka Chief Minister Shivakumar, who announced an additional Rs 2,000 hike in their monthly honorarium, effective from January 1.

Shivakumar made the announcement after holding discussions with a delegation of ASHA workers at his official residence, Krishna, in the presence of Health Minister U.T. Khader and Rajya Sabha member G.C. Chandrashekar.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said the state government had agreed to the demand for an increase in honorarium, as there had been no revision for the past three years.

"Me, my Health Minister held a meeting with the ASHA workers. They have been on strike for the last 12 days. I spoke to them. The Central government was supposed to enhance their honorarium, but it is giving only Rs 2,000. Ultimately, I agreed with them, and we have enhanced it. Additionally, we are giving Rs 2,000 extra. I think they have all agreed and are withdrawing the strike. We will stand by them. They are doing hard work," he added.