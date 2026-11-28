MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for creating history in Bhopal by defeating China 3-1 in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 and winning the continental title for a record fourth time.

Reacting to the victory, Yadav wrote on X that the Indian players had created history on the soil of Bhopal by defeating China in the final. He said the team's excellent coordination, dedication and determination to win had made the entire country proud.

Extending his best wishes to the players, the Chief Minister concluded his message with, "Shabash Team India!" The final, however, began on a difficult note for the hosts as China took the lead through Yujun Chen, who scored a field goal in the 25th minute. India went into the half-time break trailing 0-1.

The hosts made a strong comeback after the change of ends. Deepika converted a penalty corner in the 38th minute to level the score before Ishika put India ahead with a field goal in the 42nd minute.

Deepika struck again in the 43rd minute, converting another penalty corner to extend India's lead to 3-1 and seal the title.

Deepika finished as the tournament's highest scorer with 10 goals, including nine through penalty corners and one from open play. India remained unbeaten throughout the competition. The 10-day tournament, held from November 19 to 28, featured six teams -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

The competition followed a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The championship was hosted at the newly developed International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, on the outskirts of Bhopal.

Spread across approximately 137 acres, the multi-sport facility is being developed in three phases. The completed first phase includes an international-standard hockey stadium with FIH Category-1 certification and seating capacity of around 4,000 spectators.

The ongoing second phase envisages an indoor sports facility, an Olympic-size swimming pool, accommodation for 300 athletes, an equestrian cross-country track and a sports science centre.

The proposed third phase includes an international cricket stadium and cycling facilities.

The hosting of the continental championship marked the new venue's emergence as an international hockey destination, while India's historic triumph added to the significance of the tournament for Madhya Pradesh.