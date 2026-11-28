MENAFN - IANS) Shahdol/Bhopal, Nov 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district has recorded a 52.8 per cent decline in maternal deaths and a 35.8 per cent fall in infant deaths during January-November this year compared to the corresponding period last year, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Saturday.

Rajendra Shukla, who leads the state's Health and Medical Education departments, said in a statement that regular monitoring of high-risk pregnancies, nutritional counselling, timely referrals and treatment had contributed to the improvement.

He also highlighted the introduction of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based calling system, 'Matru Saathi', in the district to monitor high-risk pregnant women and ensure timely medical intervention.

"Reducing maternal and infant mortality and ensuring timely access to quality healthcare for every pregnant woman are among the state government's top priorities. The implementation of AI-based 'Matru Saathi' in Shahdol is a commendable initiative," he said.

The software automatically calls high-risk pregnant women to collect information about their health and sends an alert to the concerned block medical officer if any complication is reported.

Frontline health workers then contact the women and arrange medical examinations, treatment or hospital referrals.

Between November 9 and 25, the system monitored 3,649 high-risk pregnant women and identified 978 health-related cases.

Of these, 885 were resolved after treatment and medical management, while action was underway in the remaining 93 cases.

The system made 8,707 call attempts during the 17-day period and established contact with 1,669 women.

The initiative has helped several pregnant women receive timely medical attention.

A 26-year-old woman, Savita Singh Gaur, from Beohari was found to be suffering from sickle cell disease and admitted to a medical college, where she received a blood transfusion and other treatment.

Two other pregnant women from Gohparu and Beohari also received blood transfusions, while a woman from Sohagpur was referred from the district hospital to a medical college, where she delivered safely.

Deputy CM Shukla said timely identification of high-risk pregnancies, regular monitoring, necessary referrals and appropriate treatment could further reduce maternal and infant deaths.

"Effective use of technology, combined with coordinated efforts by frontline health workers, will help achieve the goal of safe motherhood and healthy childhood," he said.

The district had been monitoring high-risk pregnancies through telephone calls even before the introduction of the AI-based system.

Between January and November this year, health workers contacted all 10,690 identified high-risk pregnant women, of whom 8,936 received treatment and medical management.

The 'Matru Saathi' software was developed with financial assistance under a NITI Aayog programme in collaboration with the Shahdol district administration.