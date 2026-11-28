MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Parliamentary Party on Saturday issued a strict three-line whip directing all of its Lok Sabha Members of Parliament to attend a mandatory party meeting in New Delhi on November 29, ahead of the upcoming Special Session of Parliament.

According to the directive dated November 28, 2026, and signed by Chief Whip Anil Desai, all Lok Sabha MPs must gather at 4:00 PM at the Shiv Sena (UBT) Parliamentary Party Office.

The meeting has been called to deliberate on The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, which are slated to be taken up during the Special Session beginning Monday, November 30, 2026. Presence of every Lok Sabha MP is strictly mandatory; no member may remain absent without prior permission from Chief Whip Anil Desai.

The meeting is scheduled for formulating the party's strategy, position, and articulation on the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. Non-compliance or unapproved absence will be viewed seriously and may attract disciplinary action, including proceedings under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, said the whip.

The whip comes amid high-stakes parliamentary manoeuvring over constituency delimitation and seat expansion.

Earlier in April 2026, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to clear the required two-thirds majority threshold in the Lok Sabha. Following fresh approval from the Union Cabinet on November 27, 2026, and President Droupadi Murmu's recommendation for consideration in the Lok Sabha on November 28, the government has moved forward with the revised legislative push.

The proposed framework seeks to raise the maximum Lok Sabha seat ceiling (from 550 to 850) and expand parliamentary and assembly seats by 50% across states and Union Territories while preserving existing inter-state seat shares and extending the inter-state seat allocation freeze until the first Census published after 2051.

Proponents have also linked the exercise to facilitating the 33% reservation for women in legislatures. Within Maharashtra's fractured political landscape, rival Shiv Sena factions have been mobilising ahead of the four-day Special Session scheduled from November 30 to December 3, 2026.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha contingent has also been navigating a contentious dispute after the Lok Sabha Secretariat recognised six UBT MPs as joining the rival Shinde-led faction in July 2026-a move senior UBT leader Arvind Sawant challenged in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant announced the party will vote against the bill in the Lok Sabha, aligning with the broader INDIA Bloc's opposition to population-based seat redistribution.

He argued that states like Maharashtra and those in South India, which successfully implemented family planning and population stabilisation measures, stand to lose proportional parliamentary representation compared to northern states with higher population growth.

He called for a transparent, updated national Census before any delimitation exercise is initiated, stressing that the process must not be used to alter the federal balance or politically disadvantage opposition-ruled and economically progressive states.

He emphasised that altering Lok Sabha seat shares purely on updated population figures disrupts India's federal balance, concentrating political power in the Hindi heartland while sidelining major economic contributors like Maharashtra.