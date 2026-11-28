MENAFN - IANS) Porbandar, Nov 28 (IANS) A Rs 7.5-crore community centre equipped with solar power, rainwater harvesting and sports facilities has been inaugurated at Modhwada village in Gujarat's Porbandar district, with the facility intended to serve residents across communities and provide space for social and collective activities.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Aai Shri Lirbai Maa Meher Samaj Bhavan on Saturday in the presence of Union Minister Porbandar MP Mansukh Mandaviya, state Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and other public representatives and community leaders.

The building has been constructed through the joint efforts of the Aai Shri Lirbai Maa Samaj Charitable Trust and residents of Modhwada at an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

Chief Minister Patel said the facility would support the community's social and service-oriented activities and would be available for gatherings and functions involving people from all communities in the village.

Describing the building as an example of social harmony, the Chief Minister said: "It reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauni Prayas' (collective effort, inclusive development, mutual trust and everyone's participation)."

He noted that modern facilities, comparable to those available in cities, had been developed in a village situated on the border of Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts.

He also appreciated the contributions of donors, including daughters of the village and people settled in different parts of India and abroad, particularly the United Kingdom, who had maintained their connection with their native place.

Chief Minister Patel also paid tribute to Nagajan Sisodia, who was martyred at the age of 21 while defending the country during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

He praised the Meher community's history of courage and hard work, as well as its cultural heritage, particularly the world-famous Maniyara Raas.

The Samaj Bhavan has an 80-kilowatt solar power system and a large underground tank for rainwater harvesting under the Centre's 'Catch the Rain' campaign.

Sports facilities, including box cricket, cricket, volleyball and basketball, along with indoor games, have also been developed for local youth.

Chief Minister Patel also recalled the contribution of late Ram Adedara, former captain of the Saurashtra Ranji Trophy team.

Highlighting development initiatives in the district, the Chief Minister said infrastructure works, including cement-concrete roads and paver blocks, had been undertaken in Modhwada using grants from MPs and MLAs.

Work on a Greenfield Shipbuilding Cluster at Kuchhdi is underway, while an initiative had been taken to develop a Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor at Mocha village.

"Porbandar had considerable potential in maritime trade, fisheries, the cement industry and tourism, and called for collective efforts to realise the vision of a developed Gujarat and contribute to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'," CM Patel said.

Mandaviya congratulated the donors and said a 'Samajwadi' was the centre of a community's social organisation and a symbol of its culture.

He emphasised that the facilities at Modhwada would benefit all communities living in the village rather than only the Meher community.

Referring to the role of saints in guiding society towards unity, awareness and moral values, Union Minister Mandaviya urged residents to take a collective pledge against addiction.

"Alcohol and tobacco consumption could destroy the lives of young people and their families, and every social, religious and wedding function held at the Samaj Bhavan should conclude with a message encouraging people to give up addictions. Such an initiative could inspire the entire district and state," he said.

Mandaviya also praised Gujarat's development under Chief Minister Patel's leadership and appreciated Modhwadia's commitment to public service.

Minister Modhwadia said the sacrifices and struggles of earlier generations, along with their emphasis on education, had allowed the younger generation of Modhwada to make progress in different fields.

Referring to the selection of two girls from the village for the Under-19 Ranji Trophy, the Minister stressed the need to provide young people with opportunities and encouragement.

He urged the community to keep the younger generation away from addictions and encourage them to pursue education, sports and modern technology.

Calling for a shift towards knowledge and scientific thinking, he appealed to residents to contribute to national development through the power of the pen, education and modern science.

"Collective efforts to build a developed Gujarat, Porbandar and Modhwada are necessary to achieve the Prime Minister's vision of developed nation," he added.

He also expressed the hope that the new building would be maintained properly and remain accessible to all communities.

The Minister thanked CM Patel for approving development projects worth around Rs 300 crore in the Porbandar region, saying the Chief Minister had provided funds whenever development proposals were placed before him.