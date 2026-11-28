New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday concluded its two-day organisational workshop at the ICAR-PUSA campus in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the concluding session and providing guidance to the party's national office-bearers, state in-charges and co-in-charges. The workshop was organised primarily to train newly appointed party office-bearers, state in-charges and co-in-charges on key organisational matters and priorities.

The workshop commenced on Friday evening, November 27, with an inaugural session addressed by BJP National President Nitin Nabin. National Vice President Ram Madhav delivered the introductory remarks. The workshop was conducted across four sessions, which were introduced by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash and senior party leader Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. The proceedings were coordinated by National General Secretary Sunil Bansal. Following the introductory remarks in each session, national office-bearers, state in-charges and co-in-charges participated in detailed discussions, sharing their experiences, views, suggestions and organisational perspectives.

The two-day workshop concluded with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who guided party functionaries on strengthening the organisation and further enhancing its effectiveness. More than 100 BJP national office-bearers, state in-charges and co-in-charges participated in the workshop. During the deliberations, the party leadership emphasised several key organisational priorities, including improving the effectiveness of the organisation's functioning, ensuring that the benefits of good governance reach every section of society, expanding the party's organisational network and further broadening its support base across the country. (ANI)